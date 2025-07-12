North Carolina's 'The Mother Vine' Is North America's Oldest Vine Thriving In A Pristine Outer Banks Island
Tourists are attracted to Roanoke Island for its picturesque coastal towns like Manteo, which has cozy B&Bs and tasty local cuisine, but the island also has some auspicious deep-rooted lore that grape lovers will enjoy. The Mother Vine, located on Roanoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, is rumored to be the oldest-known living grapevine that still produces fruit in the United States and is a historical piece of the island's history. It is speculated to have been first tended to by Native Americans or early settlers, but no one knows its origins for certain. What is known, however, is that this ancestral vine produces some of the sweetest grapes in the region and is still used to make wine today.
The Mother Vine produces scuppernong grapes, the state's official fruit since 2001, and dates back to the early days of the Lost Colony of Roanoke. The vine grows on a property bought by Jack and Estelle Wilson in 1957, and it is still available for tourists to pull up to and photograph to this day.
Wine enthusiasts can locate the Mother Vine at 263 Mother Vineyard Road in Manteo to behold this 400 year old vine with their own eyes. You can taste its famous elixir at nearby local wineries like Mother Vine Vineyard, which has successfully been cultivating viable clippings from the original vine and preserving the grapes' unique flavor. It is incredible to fathom how well-preserved this ancient vine is and how wine lovers can still enjoy its flavorful fruit.
Tending to the Mother Vine has been a family tradition
Today the vine and property are protected by Outer Banks Conservationists, founded by John Wilson and Bill Parker. The conservatory's mission is to tend to the vine and preserve the local land for future visitors and residents. Although Jack and Estelle Wilson, who wished for the vine to remain accessible to the public, passed away back in 2018, their conservation efforts live on in Manteo.
John Wilson, son of Jack and Estelle, remembers playing near the vine as a child and selling grapes to local neighbors and tourists who stopped to see the vine. It really is quite impressive; imagine walking up to this innocuous arbor, seeing this tangled mess, and knowing it was around over 400 years ago — and it's still producing grapes. Roanoke's landscape has changed a lot through the years, but hopefully preservation will be successful and the vine will continue to thrive for years to come.
In an interview with Our State, John explained how resilient the Mother Vine is and how it has essentially regenerated itself throughout the decades, replacing root systems and surviving the seasonal elements. He affectionately refers to the vine as "Old Girl" and recounted a time when the vine even survived an accidental poisoning by the city, when a utility van came to spray herbicide on local plants in the area in the summer of 2010. The spraying process to prevent the foliage from encroaching upon the powerline poles resulted in the Mother Vine being affected by the poison, causing browned-out sections of the plant. Jack worked tirelessly to trim and cut sections of the vine and managed to save the Mother Vine's beloved legacy.
Roanoke has a rich cultural history
It is no secret that tourists come to North Carolina to experience cool small town beachy getaways brimming with shopping and local seafood, but a deeper dive reveals the state has some mysterious history attached, particularly in the Roanoke area. Those who come to the island have the opportunity to experience Roanoke's rich colonial heritage, like this one-of-a-kind 'real living history farm', one of the many local attractions for wine lovers who explore the island.
Curious travelers can also get better acquainted with Roanoke's uncanny origins by attending the "Lost Colony", a titillating theater experience that recounts the mystery of the colony's disappearance; it's a favorite of vacationers passing through the island. Funnily enough, beloved caretaker Estelle Wilson was actually a flower girl in "Lost Colony" when it first came out, so theatergoers will be able to appreciate the connection between this play and the Mother Vine.
Make your stay on Roanoke Island charming and memorable by staying at a beautiful historical hotel like the White Doe Inn or Pirate's Cove Resort. Discover quaint little local shops like Old Tom's Beer, Wine & Provisions or visit the Downtown Market on Manteo Waterfront for souvenirs. After shopping, treat yourself to tasty restaurants like Front Porch Cafe, Poor Richard's Sandwich Shop, and even the Lost Colony Tavern, honoring the history of this curious island. Roanoke Island is just over 3 hours (200 miles) away from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but there are other airports close to Outer Banks such as Norfolk International Airport and Dare County Regional Airport right in Manteo. Next time you are vacationing through North Carolina, make a pit stop at Roanoke Island for a glass of wine and to pay homage to the Mother Vine.