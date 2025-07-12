North Carolina's 'The Mother Vine' Is North America's Oldest Vine Thriving In A Pristine Outer Banks Island

Tourists are attracted to Roanoke Island for its picturesque coastal towns like Manteo, which has cozy B&Bs and tasty local cuisine, but the island also has some auspicious deep-rooted lore that grape lovers will enjoy. The Mother Vine, located on Roanoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, is rumored to be the oldest-known living grapevine that still produces fruit in the United States and is a historical piece of the island's history. It is speculated to have been first tended to by Native Americans or early settlers, but no one knows its origins for certain. What is known, however, is that this ancestral vine produces some of the sweetest grapes in the region and is still used to make wine today.

The Mother Vine produces scuppernong grapes, the state's official fruit since 2001, and dates back to the early days of the Lost Colony of Roanoke. The vine grows on a property bought by Jack and Estelle Wilson in 1957, and it is still available for tourists to pull up to and photograph to this day.

Wine enthusiasts can locate the Mother Vine at 263 Mother Vineyard Road in Manteo to behold this 400 year old vine with their own eyes. You can taste its famous elixir at nearby local wineries like Mother Vine Vineyard, which has successfully been cultivating viable clippings from the original vine and preserving the grapes' unique flavor. It is incredible to fathom how well-preserved this ancient vine is and how wine lovers can still enjoy its flavorful fruit.