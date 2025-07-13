The World's Largest Airline Ticket Database Was Sold To Homeland Security (Here's Why It Matters For Travelers)

Between flight delays, baggage fees, and the hassle of going through security, today's airport experience keeps getting worse. It doesn't help that, according to a reveal by Wired and 404 Media, another major blow has come to light. The Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) has reportedly started selling passenger data it collects to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). If you've flown since June 2024, you're already in the system. And you'd have had no way of knowing your personal information wasn't secure since there's been no mention of the data's changing hands by any airline's privacy policy or fine print. In fact, one of ARC's condition of sale was preventing passengers from knowing who'd sold them out.

ARC, owned by major airlines — Delta, Southwest, United, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, and European airlines Lufthansa and Air France, and Canada's Air Canada — collects data on behalf of practically every airline in the world. It gathers passenger information like names, ID numbers, flight itineraries, and financial details and stores it all, creating historical snapshots of individuals based on their travel history. And per reports, it has failed to register as a sanctioned data broker.

Even if it's just a myth that Transportation Security Administration (TSA)'s biometric ID technology is used to surveil or profile people, with access to ARC's database, the DHS now has near real-time flight reservation details for the majority of American and international air traffic. It's a major expansion of government surveillance, using tax dollars to reportedly evade legal processes for obtaining data through subpoenas and warrants. What's more, travelers had no idea their personal information was being collected, let alone handed over to the CBP. And it's too late to even do anything about it.