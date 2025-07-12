Hidden Just Outside LA Is California's Town Blending Sci-Fi And Western Film Fame With Vineyard Charm

About an hour from Los Angeles, home to an endlessly vibrant neighbor that's a bibliophile's dream come true, is a little-known town whose desert landscape has appeared in over 200 movies and TV shows (and counting). While the name Hollywood has become synonymous with movies, sci-fi and western lovers may also want to learn the name "Agua Dulce." This unincorporated community is home to the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park, an incredibly popular filming location thanks to its otherworldly rock formations, which any hardcore "Star Trek" fan will recognize due to their appearance in all sorts of titles in the franchise.

Named for Tiburcio Vásquez, a bandit who hid out in these rocks in the 1880s (and may have buried a treasure in them), the area has unsurprisingly also been a favorite filming location for westerns like "The Lone Ranger," "Blazing Saddles," and the ultimate sci-fi-western hybrid, "Westworld." It's not just sci-fi and westerns either; you can spot the Vasquez Rocks in basically any genre, as they've been permanently etched in scenes from "Friends," "Nope," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Austin Powers."

Besides its cinematic scenes, the area is a part of the Pacific Crest Trail and features ancient Tataviam petroglyphs. Agua Dulce also has its own charming vineyard, the Agua Dulce Winery, where visitors can relax with a wine tasting, picnic, and even an alpaca spotting in a traditional setting that evokes the Western style that has become so integrated with this little piece of California. All of this makes Agua Dulce a unique place where you can step into another time and place, and it's just a hop, skip, and a jump (over the 5 Freeway) from LA.