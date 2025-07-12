This Midwest Woodland Refuge Is Full Of Wildlife, Natural Wonders, And Some Of Indiana's Most Scenic Trails
Looking to explore the underrated Indiana wilderness? Just under 20 miles from Madison and about two hours from Indianapolis lies Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge. This former military weapons testing ground is now a 50,000-acre habitat where you can hike woodland paths, forage for mushrooms, nuts and berries, catch a glimpse of rare birds, take a guided history and nature tour, and (with a permit) go hunting or fishing.
In addition to significant forest landscapes, Big Oaks is also home to one of the largest communities of Henslow's sparrows on Earth. Other species bird enthusiasts should keep an eye out for here include cerulean warblers, golden eagles, and bald eagles.
While this nature lover's paradise offers fun for all ages, it's not America's safest family destination. There are a few things you need to be aware of before visiting.
Prepare for a Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge trip
Give yourself plenty of time when visiting Big Oaks. Before you enter the refuge, you will need to visit the office, watch a safety briefing, sign a waiver, and get your public access permit. Big Oaks is only open on select public use days, so plan ahead.
Why do you need to watch a safety briefing and sign a document before entering the refuge? From 1940 until 1995, the land now known as Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge was Jefferson Proving Ground — a weapons testing facility operated by the U.S. military. While many dangerous areas here remain off-limits to the public, it is still possible to come across unexploded ammunition when exploring the reserve. Visitors should remain vigilant, look where they're walking, stay within authorized areas, and avoid touch anything suspicious.
Additionally, as Big Oaks was largely farmland pre-1940, the property encompasses the ruins of old homes. Most of these homes had outdoor wells. Today, some of the uncovered wells are hidden under fallen leaves and plants — so be mindful of where you walk! There is also no drinking water on site, so come prepared with water, food, and outdoor-friendly clothes.
Find the best things to do at Big Oaks Wildlife Refuge
After you've got your pass, you can drive to Old Timbers Lake. Have a picnic here, and choose between several easy dog-friendly scenic trails to explore. Don't forget to whip out the camera for some nature photography, too.
Big Oaks is full of natural wonders and gives visitors a peek at what can happen when humans allow the environment to grow and thrive. At the refuge, you can spot tons of mammals, birds, insects, and plant life. That includes wild turkeys, salamanders, snakes, turtles, many varieties of moths and butterflies, colorful bugs, and loads of flowers. Once a vanishing species in Indiana, river otters came back to the refuge in the late 90s.
Sprawling across diverse habitats (including forests, wetlands, lakes, and over 30 caves), this wildlife refuge offers shelter to unique invertebrates and 46 endangered plant species. If you leave wanting to see even more natural beauty, plan a trip to this wholesome, educational rescued wolf sanctuary just over 60 miles away.