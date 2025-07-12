This Midwest Woodland Refuge Is Full Of Wildlife, Natural Wonders, And Some Of Indiana's Most Scenic Trails

Looking to explore the underrated Indiana wilderness? Just under 20 miles from Madison and about two hours from Indianapolis lies Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge. This former military weapons testing ground is now a 50,000-acre habitat where you can hike woodland paths, forage for mushrooms, nuts and berries, catch a glimpse of rare birds, take a guided history and nature tour, and (with a permit) go hunting or fishing.

In addition to significant forest landscapes, Big Oaks is also home to one of the largest communities of Henslow's sparrows on Earth. Other species bird enthusiasts should keep an eye out for here include cerulean warblers, golden eagles, and bald eagles.

While this nature lover's paradise offers fun for all ages, it's not America's safest family destination. There are a few things you need to be aware of before visiting.