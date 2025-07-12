8 Of The 10 'Greenest Countries In The World' Are On One Ecologically Enlightened, Incredible Continent

Rising sea levels may keep making terrifying headlines, but the human desire to explore the world is not going anywhere. For those trying to balance climate concerns with a sense of adventure, visiting Europe might offer a happy solution. A recent global sustainability ranking by consultancy firm and data analysts, SG Analytics, placed eight European countries among the top 10 greenest in the world. The countries that have ranked in the top 10 also have the best integrated environmental, social, and governance solutions. With the climate crisis looming large, travelers hoping to reduce their carbon footprint will find innovative policies across Scandinavia, as well as in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Those exploring vibrant cities or the dramatic natural landscapes in these countries do not need to experience the same pangs of guilt that long-haul travel often brings in the modern era. What's more, Iceland aside, they are all connected by trains, making an Interrail Pass a smart way to experience a variety of cultures while keeping emissions low. For those whose inner adventurer will not be content until they have taken to the world's only glacier zipline located in Iceland, more sustainable routes to the country exist, such as a ferry from Denmark. These eight countries demonstrate that when there is the political will to meaningfully cut emissions, those nations can still be in a position to show off what the continent has to offer, without massively damaging the prospects of future generations.