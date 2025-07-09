This Beloved Beach-Filled State Is A 'Food Truck Nirvana' Featuring 25 Of The Top 100 Best Trucks In 2025

Whoever first thought, "Hey, what if I just drive around my restaurant in my truck?" deserves a medal for their contribution to humanity's collective culinary satisfaction. Food trucks are not only a cool, always-hip way to chow down on tacos, burgers, pizza, whatever, but they're also a clever way for food-makers to keep a business going and save money on rent (except for parking spots, slots at events, or certain partnerships). And out of the entire United States and its ever-growing plethora of food truck hubs in cities like Austin and Portland, one state stands at the top of the list as a "food truck nirvana" by having the most top-rated food trucks of them all: Hawaii.

Not only is Hawaii Yelp's No. 1 state for food trucks, it contains 25 of the best 100 food trucks across the country. California came in a close second with 22,followed by Oregon and Texas with 15 each. But only Hawaii is a Pacific Ocean paradise renowned for beaches, surfing, lava-formed peninsulas like that at Laupāhoehoe on Hawaii island, the tallest beachside cliffs in the world at Kalaupapa Lookout, and tons of drool-worthy fish tacos sold from trucks. It's also one of the three most expensive states, along with California and Oregon — it's an island in the middle of the ocean, after all. But where else are you going to get Mexico-born, Zicatela-style tacos with avocado-jalapeño sauce from Tony's Catch on Kauai? It just might be a trade-off worth making.