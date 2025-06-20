California And Hawaii Are The Least Affordable States In America, But Number Three Is Totally Unexpected

A 2025 study by Oregon Generators has ranked the most and least affordable states in the U.S. It was good news for New Hampshire, Alaska, and South Dakota, but bad news for California, Hawaii, and, perhaps surprisingly, Arizona. The Grand Canyon State was ranked as the third most expensive state based on eight weighted factors including, but not limited to, median household income, groceries, taxes, home prices, utility costs.

The eye-watering price of California homes is already well-known. With a typical home value of nearly $800,000, even high-income earners in the state struggle to afford housing, the study found. Visitors are also thinking twice about traveling to the Golden State, with climbing gas prices being a key reason they're reconsidering. Island living has long been expensive for Hawaii residents, and the costs continue to climb. Home values have surpassed those in California, and grocery bills exceed $300 per week, well above the national average. On top of that, visitors will have to pay a new tourist fee during their stay, which is aimed at offsetting the rising cost associated with the climate crisis.

So, what's happening in Arizona? While housing prices are indeed climbing — especially in major metro areas — it's the cost of medical care that's scaring many residents. The study found that more than 18% of Arizona's population has avoided seeking healthcare due to high costs.