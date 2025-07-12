Florida's Slept-On City Near Orlando Offers Gulf Coast Beach And Theme Park Access Paired With Golf Courses
A visit to the city of Orlando, Florida — which welcomes 75 million tourists a year, according to Visit Orlando — can be a gift and a curse, as there are amenities for everyone that all have to make it onto the itinerary. In a city of over 300,000 full-time residents, per the U.S. Census Bureau, and home to theme parks like Disney World and SeaWorld, visitors are also reminded that Florida's warm climate makes it a year-round destination for golf and beach lovers. With all this in play, it's important to consider just how large the Orlando metroplex is, spanning over 111 square miles. That's why the city of Davenport's centralized location — within 35 miles of both Downtown and Orlando International Airport — makes it a flexible hub for nearly all of Florida's best experiences.
Davenport sits southwest of Orlando's city center and was originally a military fort in the 19th century. Today, just over 16,000 residents call it home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and thousands of tourists from all over the globe enjoy its amenities while on vacation. Davenport is home to world-class golf courses that bring in lovers of the links from all over, and it's a short drive of less than 30 minutes from the entertainment hubs and the Disney World empire that helped put Orlando on the map. With a town center functional for both residents and visitors, Davenport is an underrated option for enjoying pretty much everything the Orlando area has to offer.
Enjoy the best parts of Florida with Davenport as the hub for fun
There's no doubt that Orlando's theme parks are the top of the list when visiting, and Davenport's proximity to the hotspots makes it easy to check them all off. From Davenport, it's just a 20-minute drive to Disney World, where you can explore attractions like Animal Kingdom or Epcot. Universal Epic Universe's new transformational park now offers five immersive lands that are blowing away first-time visitors, including Super Nintendo World and Celestial Park. Disney Springs is a great companion to any Disney outing, boasting shops, dining, and attractions with a Disney-branded motif. It's also just a 30-minute drive from Davenport to the aquatic thrills of SeaWorld, home to rides like Manta and Kraken, plus Mako, considered the fastest roller coaster in Orlando.
When many think of Florida, they also think of it as a golf trip mecca, and Davenport delivers a golfer's dream vacation in spades. You won't have to go far to tee it up at world-class courses that challenge every part of your game. The Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Davenport is home to the International Course, a Greg Norman-designed layout that is often cited as Florida's best public golf course. This course and the acclaimed National Course are both on a family-friendly resort property packed with amenities beyond the links. Highland Reserve is another popular course added to many Orlando-area golf itineraries, known for its welcoming staff, affordable rates, and improved course conditions in recent years.
Davenport's amenities and convenience make it a Florida destination that charms
If you're looking to slow down while visiting the Davenport area, the natural landscape of one of Florida's most charming small towns has you covered. Lake Davenport, a small lake that sits in the heart of the city, is a great fishing and kayaking spot with a play space for kids. For a deeper dive into nature, be sure to check out Lake Louisa State Park in neighboring Clermont, where wildlife like tortoises, bald eagles, and osprey make regular cameos. If the beach is calling your name, it's just a 90-minute drive from Davenport to the east coast — perfect for a day trip to Cocoa Beach, one of Florida's top beach destinations for surfing and family-friendly fun.
No matter what type of stay takes you to Davenport, the city's main corridors give residents and visitors access to all the essentials without needing to drive north to Orlando. The Posner Park Shopping Mall, directly off Interstate 4, is a major hub for big box retailers like Home Goods and Ashley Furniture, along with outlet stores for any taste. Both Posner Park and Village Mall have a mix of retail shops and restaurants for whatever you need. Locals to Davenport rave about the pizza at Giovanni's Pizza and Subs, and for a vacation drink, head to Tap That Beer House, which offers over 40 different craft beers. It's this combination of small-city charm and proximity to the most fun Florida has to offer that makes Davenport what it is today.