Florida's Slept-On City Near Orlando Offers Gulf Coast Beach And Theme Park Access Paired With Golf Courses

A visit to the city of Orlando, Florida — which welcomes 75 million tourists a year, according to Visit Orlando — can be a gift and a curse, as there are amenities for everyone that all have to make it onto the itinerary. In a city of over 300,000 full-time residents, per the U.S. Census Bureau, and home to theme parks like Disney World and SeaWorld, visitors are also reminded that Florida's warm climate makes it a year-round destination for golf and beach lovers. With all this in play, it's important to consider just how large the Orlando metroplex is, spanning over 111 square miles. That's why the city of Davenport's centralized location — within 35 miles of both Downtown and Orlando International Airport — makes it a flexible hub for nearly all of Florida's best experiences.

Davenport sits southwest of Orlando's city center and was originally a military fort in the 19th century. Today, just over 16,000 residents call it home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and thousands of tourists from all over the globe enjoy its amenities while on vacation. Davenport is home to world-class golf courses that bring in lovers of the links from all over, and it's a short drive of less than 30 minutes from the entertainment hubs and the Disney World empire that helped put Orlando on the map. With a town center functional for both residents and visitors, Davenport is an underrated option for enjoying pretty much everything the Orlando area has to offer.