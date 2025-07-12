California's Largest Hotel Is A City-Sized Behemoth With Ocean Views, A Water Park, And A Dozen Restaurants

It's not like people need another reason to visit beautiful San Diego in Southern California. This temperate paradise about 2 and a half hours south of Los Angeles boasts a coastline of endless beaches, including one of California's most photographed, perfect for surfing, sunbathing, and sailing. San Diego is family-friendly with renowned attractions, such as SeaWorld and the San Diego Zoo, considered one of the best zoos in America, and even a sense of history as home to California's oldest neighborhood.

Now, there's another big reason to visit: The Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, which opened in May 2025 in neighboring Chula Vista, just 15 minutes south of the heart of San Diego. It features a sprawling campus of 1,600 hotel rooms, 477,000 square feet of convention space, and a 4.25 acre water oasis of waterslides, wave pool, and a lazy river that will enthrall kiddos for hours. Opened in partnership with both private and public entities, including Chula Vista, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott International, RIDA Development Corporation, and the Port of San Diego, this $1.3 billion property is now California's largest hotel convention center.

The breathtaking views of San Diego Bay and Chula Vista Marina are the backdrop for the show-stopping atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows, lush foliage, statement chandeliers, a meandering water feature, and a bar you never want to leave. The hotel's spacious guest rooms ranging from 389 to 623 square feet offer mountain or bay views with balconies, and bigger budgets may opt for the luxury suites, presidential suites, and penthouse presidential suites the size of big homes with bars, living rooms, and spa-style soaking tubs. Starting summer rates for a king bed range from $359 to $754 a night, which includes a $40 resort fee covering access to the water park, bike rentals, a yoga or boot camp class, and Wi-Fi.