California's Largest Hotel Is A City-Sized Behemoth With Ocean Views, A Water Park, And A Dozen Restaurants
It's not like people need another reason to visit beautiful San Diego in Southern California. This temperate paradise about 2 and a half hours south of Los Angeles boasts a coastline of endless beaches, including one of California's most photographed, perfect for surfing, sunbathing, and sailing. San Diego is family-friendly with renowned attractions, such as SeaWorld and the San Diego Zoo, considered one of the best zoos in America, and even a sense of history as home to California's oldest neighborhood.
Now, there's another big reason to visit: The Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, which opened in May 2025 in neighboring Chula Vista, just 15 minutes south of the heart of San Diego. It features a sprawling campus of 1,600 hotel rooms, 477,000 square feet of convention space, and a 4.25 acre water oasis of waterslides, wave pool, and a lazy river that will enthrall kiddos for hours. Opened in partnership with both private and public entities, including Chula Vista, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott International, RIDA Development Corporation, and the Port of San Diego, this $1.3 billion property is now California's largest hotel convention center.
The breathtaking views of San Diego Bay and Chula Vista Marina are the backdrop for the show-stopping atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows, lush foliage, statement chandeliers, a meandering water feature, and a bar you never want to leave. The hotel's spacious guest rooms ranging from 389 to 623 square feet offer mountain or bay views with balconies, and bigger budgets may opt for the luxury suites, presidential suites, and penthouse presidential suites the size of big homes with bars, living rooms, and spa-style soaking tubs. Starting summer rates for a king bed range from $359 to $754 a night, which includes a $40 resort fee covering access to the water park, bike rentals, a yoga or boot camp class, and Wi-Fi.
Gaylord's amenities include poolside dining, restaurants, a gym, and spa
One deal that is in high demand is the pool pass for non-hotel guests. Priced at only $12.50, a limited number of these coveted passes are released seven days in advance. It's a perk created to connect with the community, a hotel spokesperson told SFGate, attracting local families on a hot summer day. That said, self-parking costs $45 plus tax, but you may find free street parking if you're lucky.
The Gaylord's 12 dining destinations can satisfy cravings for casual grub or fine cuisine. If you're poolside and craving a mojito or fish tacos, Sunny's offers Baja Mexican fare. Growlers Sports Bar & Taproom is the go-to for burgers, wings, and fried shrimp, with beers on draft and a 75-foot wall-to-wall screen. Spend date nights wining and dining at the Old Hickory Steakhouse where display cabinets of wine line the walls and proteins in the midst of dry-aging are also on view. Popular appetizers include seafood chowder, tuna crudo, and wagyu beef tartare, or go straight for the wagyu steak, the 32-ounce Tomahawk, or the dry-aged 22-ounce cowboy ribeye. For craft cocktails and dimly lit vibes, sneak into the restaurant's hidden speakeasy, Cask & Crown.
The hotel makes it easy to stay put with its 7,500-square-foot gym, loaded with treadmills, ellipticals, StairMasters, bikes, weight machines, and free weights. If exercise is the last thing on your mind — and you'd prefer nothing on your mind — stop in at the hotel's Relache Spa for hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup, and massage needs (or wants.) Services cover the gamut from root touch-ups and blowouts to manicures and HydraFacials to stone therapy massages and a luxe sound bath with gold peptide-infused serums to make you feel like a million bucks.
Explore Chula Vista's attractions
Like any new operation, it can take a while to work out the kinks, so patience is encouraged. Securing lodging reservations by phone is difficult — avoid frustration and book online. Restaurant service may seem slow as staff ramp up and learn the ropes. The hype around the hotel is real as tourists, locals, and social media influencers flock to see what the buzz is about, which is exactly what the operators and developers hoped for. They project the Gaylord will generate $475 million annually in the region. It's already spurring change as part of the Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment, including the new 39-acre Sweetwater Park and the expansion of the Harbor Park to 25 acres.
Many folks visiting San Diego haven't ventured south of the Coronado Bridge, so while you're at the Gaylord, check out the city of Chula Vista as well. The Living Coast Discovery Center, right on the bay, is worth a visit to see the magical turtle lagoon and the seahorses, octopuses, and jellies in the aquarium. You can bike the Bayshore Bikeway, which surrounds the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge Center, and watch migrating California least terns nest, easily spotted with their black cap and stripes across the eyes. For more bird-watching, explore the wide open spaces of the Otay Valley Regional Park's 8 miles of hiking and seven ponds, considered the jewel of the city's park system.
If you want to know what it takes to be the best of the best, visit the 155-acre Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.It includes archery and grass fields, a track complex, and beach volleyball and tennis courts, where Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls can live and train for gold. Self-guided tours are free, and guided tours range from $10 to $45 per person.