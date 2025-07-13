Arizona's Secret Canyon Hike Leads To An Idyllic Lake Powell Swimming Spot With Pristine Views And Fun

As the second largest reservoir in the U.S., Lake Powell has more than 1,960 miles of shoreline and is one of America's prettiest lakes for endless outdoor fun. Hundreds of side canyons, coves, and other wonders hide amongst its banks, and the Chains is one such special nook. While the last part of the hike may require some improvisation, the directions are mostly exact. So, if you're coming from Page, hang a right onto Chains Road before crossing the dam and follow the signs. Alternatively, if you're crossing the Glen Canyon Dam from the west, you can take the second left-hand turn and drive straight until you reach the parking area.

From the parking lot, a path winds past swirly red rock formations that lead straight to the water. If the water level is low, you may have to scramble a little further down the bank to reach it, or if the water level is high, the sand beach may be covered. But that doesn't deter water lovers who come here. People float on floaties or perch on rock outcroppings below the water's surface. More adventurous travelers leap from the rock faces directly into the water or head out for a paddle.

Speed boats may race by while you're chilling in the water, and if that seems like your jam, there are a variety of marinas on Lake Powell that can service your boat needs. Antelope Point Marina has sea doos and deck boats, while Wahweap Marina offers powerboats and jet skis. It should be noted that, unlike other areas in Lake Powell, you don't need a boat to visit the Chains, and for some, the hike, swim, and pristine views are more than enough.