Arizona's Secret Canyon Hike Leads To An Idyllic Lake Powell Swimming Spot With Pristine Views And Fun
Images of sun-tinged rock formations, arid plateaus, and rugged badlands are probably what come to mind when thinking of an escape to Arizona, and that wouldn't be wrong. Arizona is home to a bastion of wonderful desert attractions such as the red ruins and vast desert views at Wupatki, the Painted Desert, and not to mention the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon. But there are also plenty of natural water attractions in the Southwestern U.S., like this snorkeling and diving spot in New Mexico with Caribbean-colored water off Route 66. You'll get the best of both worlds at the Chains, an idyllic swimming spot overlooked by the Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell. You can easily reach the area from the nearby town of Page, which is only about a 10-minute drive.
A short, rugged trek leads you to the Chains, traversing gorgeous red sandstone terrain on the way. The clear, aqua-blue water appears as if painted by a single, expert brushstroke. The narrow swath of water glistens silently, just beyond a small patch of cushy sand. High canyon walls flank its banks, lending an atmosphere of seclusion and calm. Because it's over 500 feet deep at full pond, it may not be suitable for novice swimmers and young children. Bring a floatie, kayak, or paddleboard, and join the other fun-loving beachgoers who have been let in on this stunning secret.
Hiking to the Chains and enjoying its splashy thrills
As the second largest reservoir in the U.S., Lake Powell has more than 1,960 miles of shoreline and is one of America's prettiest lakes for endless outdoor fun. Hundreds of side canyons, coves, and other wonders hide amongst its banks, and the Chains is one such special nook. While the last part of the hike may require some improvisation, the directions are mostly exact. So, if you're coming from Page, hang a right onto Chains Road before crossing the dam and follow the signs. Alternatively, if you're crossing the Glen Canyon Dam from the west, you can take the second left-hand turn and drive straight until you reach the parking area.
From the parking lot, a path winds past swirly red rock formations that lead straight to the water. If the water level is low, you may have to scramble a little further down the bank to reach it, or if the water level is high, the sand beach may be covered. But that doesn't deter water lovers who come here. People float on floaties or perch on rock outcroppings below the water's surface. More adventurous travelers leap from the rock faces directly into the water or head out for a paddle.
Speed boats may race by while you're chilling in the water, and if that seems like your jam, there are a variety of marinas on Lake Powell that can service your boat needs. Antelope Point Marina has sea doos and deck boats, while Wahweap Marina offers powerboats and jet skis. It should be noted that, unlike other areas in Lake Powell, you don't need a boat to visit the Chains, and for some, the hike, swim, and pristine views are more than enough.
Tips for visiting the Chains
Luckily, parking at the Chains is free, and the road there, although rugged, can be tackled by any vehicle. The hike down can be steep, so wear proper hiking shoes. Planning your entry into the water is important, too. Because of the water's depth, sharp drop-offs in some sections, and the rocks getting slippery when wet, it could be difficult to exit if you're not wearing water shoes.
Walk down the beach to find a place. Your water shoes will come in handy on hot days when the rocks are too hot to step on barefoot. The rocks can also be too hot to sit on, so bring something like a towel or beach chair. Water, a hat, and sunglasses just about complete your kit, except for snacks and a good sense of fun.
There is a restroom at the parking area near the Chains; from there, the walk to the water is only about 15 minutes. As it's partly downhill, you'll have to walk uphill when you return. Otherwise, get ready to have a rockin' time. Enjoy the free and fun spot at your own pace, and take lots of pictures to post later.