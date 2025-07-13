Colorado's Renowned Ridgetop Road Known As One Of 'America's Most Scenic Drives' Boasts Unbelievable Views

In a state brimming with spectacular mountains and canyons, it's perhaps no surprise that Colorado is home to must-experience drives such as the highest paved road in North America, boasting unmatched views of the Continental Divide. While the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway is also touted as an "essential journey for road trippers," if you're in Cañon City, just 45 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, you won't want to miss the short-but-sweet Skyline Drive. At 2.8 miles, the road is deemed one of "America's most scenic drives" by Colorado's official tourism website, sitting hundreds of feet above its surroundings, with adrenaline-pumping, sheer drops on both sides at some points.

You can take the Skyline Drive in one of two directions: either enter via Floral Avenue on the western edge of Cañon City, or head west out of town via Highway 50 and turn right when you see Royal Gorge Anglers (which is the area's oldest fly shop and worth a stop if you're thinking of casting a line in the Arkansas River). The latter is the primary entrance, with a charming stone arch. Begin along the single-lane road to move up along a ridge. As you ascend toward Hogback Open Space Recreation Area, you'll find gravel turnouts in case you run into traffic or want to stop for a photo. Keep an eye out for signs describing where to find dinosaur tracks, too.

Hogback's 160-acre park is parallel to Skyline Drive and features numerous trails like the 1.7-mile Greenhorn Trail, open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding, or the 1.4-mile Dakota Ridge Trail, a steep route for hikers and advanced mountain bikers. Skyline Drive is also used by cyclists and pedestrians, so whether you choose walking or wheels, remember to be mindful of others along this narrow stretch.