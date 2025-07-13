Colorado's Renowned Ridgetop Road Known As One Of 'America's Most Scenic Drives' Boasts Unbelievable Views
In a state brimming with spectacular mountains and canyons, it's perhaps no surprise that Colorado is home to must-experience drives such as the highest paved road in North America, boasting unmatched views of the Continental Divide. While the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway is also touted as an "essential journey for road trippers," if you're in Cañon City, just 45 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, you won't want to miss the short-but-sweet Skyline Drive. At 2.8 miles, the road is deemed one of "America's most scenic drives" by Colorado's official tourism website, sitting hundreds of feet above its surroundings, with adrenaline-pumping, sheer drops on both sides at some points.
You can take the Skyline Drive in one of two directions: either enter via Floral Avenue on the western edge of Cañon City, or head west out of town via Highway 50 and turn right when you see Royal Gorge Anglers (which is the area's oldest fly shop and worth a stop if you're thinking of casting a line in the Arkansas River). The latter is the primary entrance, with a charming stone arch. Begin along the single-lane road to move up along a ridge. As you ascend toward Hogback Open Space Recreation Area, you'll find gravel turnouts in case you run into traffic or want to stop for a photo. Keep an eye out for signs describing where to find dinosaur tracks, too.
Hogback's 160-acre park is parallel to Skyline Drive and features numerous trails like the 1.7-mile Greenhorn Trail, open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding, or the 1.4-mile Dakota Ridge Trail, a steep route for hikers and advanced mountain bikers. Skyline Drive is also used by cyclists and pedestrians, so whether you choose walking or wheels, remember to be mindful of others along this narrow stretch.
Take in gorgeous views above Cañon City
When you reach the top of Skyline Drive, you'll be rewarded with panoramic views in every direction, and a small turnout creates a place to stop and see Cañon City spread out below. Continue along the road as it wiggles along its narrow ridge, eventually reaching a couple of switchbacks before descending through rocky landforms back down into town via Floral Avenue.
If you're looking for even more scenic "Wow!" moments around Cañon City, don't miss a chance to walk across America's highest suspension bridge, spanning a canyon 956 feet above the rushing Arkansas River. The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is only a 25-minute drive from the west entrance of Skyline Drive. Here, you can also swing on the Royal Rush Skycoaster, climb granite walls, soar via zipline, or sail across the canyon in a gondola. Alternatively, nearby trails offer great views of the bridge itself, like the easy 1.6-mile Royal Gorge Overlook Loop.
When you're ready to relax after a day well spent, check into Royal Gorge Cabins, less than 15 minutes from downtown Cañon City, for luxury guesthouses or glamping. If you've got your tent or RV in tow, the KOA Royal Gorge/Cañon City campsite is also only 15 minutes from the city center. Prefer something in town? You'll find several recognizable chain hotels and motels, as well as comfortable, inviting rooms at the 36-room Hotel St. Cloud, which reopened in summer 2025 following a seven-year restoration. It revives a historic hotel that originally opened in the late 19th century, outfitted with contemporary details that nod to its storied past.