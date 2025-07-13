Greece's Capital Has A Once-Glamourous Mainland Riviera Full Of Beaches And Resorts That's Making A Big Comeback

It's easy to see why so many travelers make the effort to venture out to Greece's most-visited islands. There's Crete, which draws over five million by being a quintessential getaway packed with food, sunshine, and beaches. There's Santorini, seen by over two million people each year, where the maze-like village of Oia touts renowned views across a sunken volcano in the sea. The thing is, you don't actually need to leave the capital to feel the salt wash of the Aegean, because the Athenian Riviera is currently in the throes of a comeback and it's downright lovely.

Once upon a time, this 40-mile stretch of palm-threaded sands, forested hills, cocktail-clinking beach bars, and shoreline tavernas south of the big city was ground zero for A-listers. It was the 1960s and you'd rub shoulders with the likes of Sinatra and Jackie O on the sands. But the glitz and glamour was fleeting. By the later decades of the 20th century, the riviera had taken second seat to Mykonos and other islands. Its star faded, and visitors to the capital shifted their focus back to the great monuments and the swanky neighborhoods of downtown Athens.

The 2020s have other ideas, though. There's currently a huge regeneration and rejuvenation going on all along this grand old dame of a coast. New hotels, cutting-edge kitchens led by celeb chefs, bustling entertainment complexes — they're all popping up thanks to big investments that can only be counted in the billions. It's a tempting prospect for travelers who want real Greek R&R but don't want to stray too far from the hubbub and cosmopolitan energy of Athens.