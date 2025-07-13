Los Angeles' Secret And Stylish Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is Hidden In A Unique 1980s-Era Strip Mall

From secret European-inspired alleyways to modest strip malls, Los Angeles is full of surprises. Tucked away in a 1980s Encino shopping center, hides a Michelin-starred restaurant that's making waves in the city's culinary scene. Don't be fooled by the unassuming exterior (or distracted by the strip mall's carousel or eclectic '80s architecture), though. Since opening in 2020, Pasta Bar has gone on to earn a Michelin star for the past five years in a row — earning recognition for its stellar and creative tasting menu, as well as its modern and cozy ambiance and service. Located under 20 miles away from Downtown LA — one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods — Pasta Bar is a must for foodies venturing to Southern California.

Utilizing ingredients from the restaurant's urban farm, Pasta Bar's inventive tasting menu takes inspiration from Italian cuisine, but winds up as something completely its own. That said, diners can certainly expect a handful of pasta-based dishes. Although menu is rotates every couple of weeks or so, past inclusions range from squid ink garganelli with marinated squid, chili, and lemon, to squab with pickled and grilled dates, morel mushrooms, and offal sausage. Pasta Bar's drink menu is equally inventive, with recent offerings including a lemon balm and rosemary gin welcome drink, and the Eastside Terrace cocktail, made with cucumber, yuzu, shikuwasa citrus, and gin.

Within the cozy 18-seat restaurant led by husband-and-wife duo — chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee — diners can see their dishes assembled and interact with staff. And, as the Michelin Guide points out, "staff is wonderfully engaging." "This is by far the best restaurant in the Valley," said one Yelp reviewer. "The service and food quality are second to none. They spoil you as soon as you walk in the door."