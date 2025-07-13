Tucked Between Misty Oregon Cliffs And Ancient Trees Is A Dreamy Cape Escape With Year-Round Camping

Give Oregon some credit: the state knows how to do coastal adventure right. Its 363 miles of shoreline produce some of the country's most arresting seaside destinations. The resulting feast leaves outdoor adventurers with a dilemma; namely, choosing one destination means skipping another. There's Fort Stevens State Park, with sandy shores and historic hikes and some of Oregon's best campsites, or Rockaway Beach, a cute beach city with sleepy vibes and quaint shops. But Beaver State-bound visitors should consider punching Cape Lookout State Park into their GPS if they want to camp in a dreamy cape escape surrounded by ancient trees and tucked between misty cliffs.

Travelers should head there fast, as summer 2025 is the last chance at camping before the park closes for major construction work in the fall, though the park will reopen for year-round use in summer 2026 at the latest. Resting on a sand spit between the ocean and a cape, erosion and seawater are jeopardizing the existing campground infrastructure, a problem that tells you as much about the campgrounds' proximity to the water as it does about the water's ceaseless power. The thrashing hum of the ocean along the state park's three-mile-long beach provides the soundtrack to time spent at the shore-adjacent campgrounds and day-use areas. In short, you can leave the white noise machine at home.