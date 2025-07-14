An Elegant Casino In The Heart Of Vegas Is A Perfect Place For A Lavish Getaway With Private Terraces

Several unique features help make the Cosmo stand out from so many other memorable and lavish Vegas casinos. First, most of the 3,000 rooms across both towers have a private terrace. Typically, hotels in Las Vegas only offer a window view of the city, so being able to stand outside and feel the air on your face is something special. During the day, it might be a little too hot, but at night, when the strip comes alive, nothing compares to sipping cocktails on the terrace. You can even book a Fountain View room and get a VIP vantage point of the Bellagio fountain show.

Another selling point of the Cosmo is its focus on art. Built-in digital displays allow the hotel to showcase rotating artworks and stunning scenery throughout the day, giving the already gorgeous space even more splashes of color and whimsy. The entire hotel feels like it was designed as a photo op, every nook and cranny expertly designed. If you want to take some pieces home with you, the Cosmo has nine Art-o-Mat machines scattered throughout the property. These refurbished cigarette vending machines sell small artworks that make a unique and memorable souvenir.

Dining is also a marvelous experience when staying at the Cosmopolitan. The hotel has over two dozen restaurants and cafes that cater to every taste. For the more refined, there's the French inspired LPM Restaurant, the STK Steakhouse, or Scarpetta for fine Italian cuisine. For ethnic food, you can taste spicy noodles at Momofuku, decadent tacos at Amaya, or Spanish delights at Jaleo. Finally, for casual American dishes, there's the Henry (which is full of modern art), the District Diner, and Lardo for bacon-inspired everything.