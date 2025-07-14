An Elegant Casino In The Heart Of Vegas Is A Perfect Place For A Lavish Getaway With Private Terraces
If you're looking to take a vacation where you can do a little bit of everything, Las Vegas is one of the cities that allows you to do it all. As the "most fun city in America," Vegas offers a wide selection of amenities, attractions, dining options, and shows, making it the perfect escape for everyone. But that leads to a pressing question: where to stay? Well, if you want something lavish and elegant that's also conveniently located in the center of the strip, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a worthy option.
Located next to the Bellagio and Aria casinos, the Cosmo has been delighting guests with opulence and grandeur since 2010. Although it's not the largest or most luxurious casino on the strip, it's popular with the younger crowd and is within walking distance to many major attractions, like the Eiffel Tower of Las Vegas or the Bellagio Conservatory, a whimsical, seasonally changing garden. So, if you have a Vegas trip coming up and are looking for a stylish spot to rest in between gaming and partying, the Cosmopolitan has it all.
What sets the Cosmopolitan apart from the rest
Several unique features help make the Cosmo stand out from so many other memorable and lavish Vegas casinos. First, most of the 3,000 rooms across both towers have a private terrace. Typically, hotels in Las Vegas only offer a window view of the city, so being able to stand outside and feel the air on your face is something special. During the day, it might be a little too hot, but at night, when the strip comes alive, nothing compares to sipping cocktails on the terrace. You can even book a Fountain View room and get a VIP vantage point of the Bellagio fountain show.
Another selling point of the Cosmo is its focus on art. Built-in digital displays allow the hotel to showcase rotating artworks and stunning scenery throughout the day, giving the already gorgeous space even more splashes of color and whimsy. The entire hotel feels like it was designed as a photo op, every nook and cranny expertly designed. If you want to take some pieces home with you, the Cosmo has nine Art-o-Mat machines scattered throughout the property. These refurbished cigarette vending machines sell small artworks that make a unique and memorable souvenir.
Dining is also a marvelous experience when staying at the Cosmopolitan. The hotel has over two dozen restaurants and cafes that cater to every taste. For the more refined, there's the French inspired LPM Restaurant, the STK Steakhouse, or Scarpetta for fine Italian cuisine. For ethnic food, you can taste spicy noodles at Momofuku, decadent tacos at Amaya, or Spanish delights at Jaleo. Finally, for casual American dishes, there's the Henry (which is full of modern art), the District Diner, and Lardo for bacon-inspired everything.
Planning an elegant vacation to Sin City
To illustrate just how central the Cosmo is in Las Vegas, it's less than a 10-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). In fact, depending on what time of day you arrive, you can practically walk to the hotel. At the time of this writing, room rates are around $350 per night on average, but the suites are often much pricier. Also, if you're coming during a holiday weekend, rates can soar to almost $1,000, so try to book well in advance if possible. Remember, Las Vegas is America's top summer destination, so the city is always in high demand.
Although Las Vegas is full of world-class attractions, you could actually spend all your time at the Cosmo and never get bored. During the hottest part of the day, you can relax at the Boulevard Pool, which offers the Eiffel Tower as a glittering backdrop for any pool selfies. The hotel also features "Dive-In Movies" on Mondays, so you can catch a flick while basking in the shallow end. If you visit during the holiday season, the Boulevard transforms into a 4,200-square-foot ice rink. You'll almost forget you're in the desert, especially as "snow showers" occur every 30 minutes.
Finally, the Cosmopolitan goes all out for entertainment. At the time of this writing, comedienne Chelsea Handler has a residency at the hotel, but there are tons of other options for live shows, including comedy and big-name musical acts. Also, don't forget about the sprawling, 110,000-square-foot casino floor, where you can try your luck at the slots or dozens of unique table games.