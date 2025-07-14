Surreal Caribbean-Blue Waters Flow Near Crater Lake At This Southern Oregon Creek Popular With Paddlers

You don't have to go to the Caribbean to see crystal clear water. There are many bright blue creeks and lakes on the West Coast for nature enthusiasts. While California and Washington tend to steal the spotlight, Oregon is the unsung sibling, despite having one of the world's clearest lakes hidden in the mountains. Locals love Spring Creek, an under-the-radar waterway in the southern end of the state. Its glistening water is a brilliant shade of turquoise, showing the fish and Mare's eggs (blue-green freshwater algae) below. The best way to experience it is by renting a kayak or joining a guided paddling tour, which takes anywhere from two to three hours to complete. Then, you can spend the rest of your day at the nearby Crater Lake National Park, home to the deepest lake in the U.S.

As visitors, it's important to respect this landscape and leave no trace behind. The Klamath Tribes, a Native American community based in Oregon's Klamath Basin, consider this waterway and its fish to be sacred. The Klamath Tribes have been the guardians of the land for over 15,000 years. This stunning creek and its surroundings offer endless opportunities for exploration, so get ready for an adventure.