Lake Trasimeno's Largest Island Is An Overlooked Italian Paradise Full Of Olive Groves And Quiet Charm

There are more than 1,500 lakes in Italy. Some are world-renowned, such as Lago di Garda — the largest in the country — and Lago di Como, famous for its shoreline dotted with picturesque villages like Bellagio, widely considered one of the most romantic places in Italy. But many, like Lake Trasimeno, are lesser-known. Located in the central region of Umbria, it was formed by tectonic activity more than 300,000 years ago. The lake covers 49 square miles and is remarkably shallow: The lake's depth is no more than 20 feet at any point. It's also home to a trio of islands.

Of the three, Isola Maggiore is the only inhabited island on the lake. The smallest, Isola Minore, is privately owned. And the third and largest island, Isola Polvese, is a nature reserve with hiking trails, olive groves, a medieval fortress, and a garden displaying a wide range of aquatic plants. According to travelers, it's one of the most beautiful under-the-radar Italian islands — and it's easily accessible by ferry from the lake's shore, making it a perfect day trip for those in search of peace, quiet, and beautiful landscapes.