One Of The World's Most Disappointing Attractions Is A Yellow-Lined Plaza In The Heart Of Ecuador

Just north of Quito, Ecuador, lies one of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world. An entire plaza complete with a 100-foot-tall monument, souvenir shops, and a thick yellow line cutting across the ground to mark the equator, "La Mitad del Mundo" ("The Middle of the World") is one of Ecuador's most promoted tourist attractions. In fact, tourists from all over the globe flock here to snap photos with one foot in the north and one in the south. However, here's the catch: The line is actually in the wrong place.

Widely marketed as the literal "center of the Earth," it turns out that the yellow line is actually 656 feet off the real equator when measured using modern GPS. Still, the plaza — originally designed in the 1930s and rebuilt in the 1970s — continues to draw visitors from all over, even though the so-called "Mitad del Mundo" might be the most literal example of missing the mark.

Despite the inaccuracy, the 18th century French Geodesic Mission that worked to calculate the Earth's shape and locate the equator is still a source of historical significance. And the towering monument at "La Mitad del Mundo" is a commemoration of Ecuador's scientific and cultural contributions. At the entrance, you can even find busts of the members of this excursion, and many other participating countries are honored there as well.