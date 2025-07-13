Ever Wonder Why Plane Announcements Are So Hard To Hear?

Flight attendants can give you a lot of helpful information, from the best time to board your plane to when you can (or can't) change seats on your flight, but one of the most useful things about their announcements is that they're comprehensible. Unlike the weirdly distorted captain updates, the announcements flight attendants make through the cabin PA system tend to be a lot easier to understand. This has to do with the difference between the mics that flight attendants use and the one your captain usually has.

The flight attendant interphone — the old-fashioned-looking phone flight attendants often use to make announcements — is good for a lot of things, from calling another member of the cabin crew to help out with an annoying passenger request to asking the pilot to put the fasten seatbelt sign on. They're also decent for sound quality. As long as the flight attendant isn't breathing right into the receiver, it should be possible to understand what they're saying.

Pilots, however, tend to use headsets or cockpit microphones to make their announcements. These are both designed to clearly transmit things like the numbers and letters in important codes during an emergency, while filtering out frequencies that are usually background noise from the cockpit. Unfortunately, some important sounds, like the actual words the captain is trying to say to passengers, are also left out. Even worse, the headset does not hold the mic at a great angle and is usually way too close to the captain's mouth, so it sounds muffled no matter what.