The 'Furniture Capital Of The World' Is A Design-Savvy North Carolina City With Excellent Shops

Whether you're searching for bespoke pieces or simply window shopping for future inspo, High Point has a range of shops and showrooms to meet all needs. If you visit High Point and don't head to Furnitureland South, then you truly haven't visited High Point! At 1.3 million square feet, it's the world's largest furniture store. The sheer size of the space sounds intimidating, but the shop has tons of curated galleries highlighting the latest in decor trends and classic styles. Also, you can even schedule a free consultation in advance to walk you through everything from planning, product selection, and design. With expert advice and access to more than 1,000 manufacturers, it'll be hard not to find something you love. And when you're finally ready to purchase that must-have piece, Furnitureland South offers white-glove delivery service to transport your meticulously wrapped goods from the shop to your home.

For industry professionals, the High Point Market is a twice-a-year event (held in April and October) that includes beautifully designed showrooms and informative sessions, all with a focus on what's next and new for design. The Market draws more than 70,000 attendees from across the world and even brings in nearly $7 billion (yes, billion!) to the state of North Carolina, High Point Market Authority CEO Tammy Nagem told ABC45 News. The exclusive event is for designers, buyers, media, etc., but don't think that means you can't get in on the action. Sometimes the furniture on display ends up in nearby shops once the market concludes.

Among those shops is a well-known favorite in High Point for those who crave something truly unique, Boxwood Antique Market. Naturally, you'll find antiques, but also vintage goods, collectibles, and even reclaimed materials. The prices at Boxwood can be a bit steep if you're on a budget, but a popular destination for more wallet-friendly pieces is Carolina Thrift. The shop sells smaller home goods and furnishings with sales that can reach 75% off.