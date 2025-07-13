The 'Furniture Capital Of The World' Is A Design-Savvy North Carolina City With Excellent Shops
Tucked in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, High Point is a city that has carved out a global reputation for design. Its claim as the "Home Furnishings Capital of the World," a trademarked nickname, isn't just hometown pride — it's backed by a rich history that spans more than a century. What began in the late 1800s as a hub for textile and woodworking quickly grew into a manufacturing powerhouse thanks to its ideal location near railroads.
Today, the city is home to more than 100 furniture stores and 50-plus furniture outlets. The city even has a program, Design Access, that allows customers to connect with a professional designer. From furniture to rugs to lighting, the program gives shoppers access to top-notch advice and showrooms that aren't open to the public. Needless to say, High Point is a decor enthusiast's playground. It's located just under 20 miles from Winston-Salem (home of the oldest bakery in America).
High Point's must-visit furniture destinations
Whether you're searching for bespoke pieces or simply window shopping for future inspo, High Point has a range of shops and showrooms to meet all needs. If you visit High Point and don't head to Furnitureland South, then you truly haven't visited High Point! At 1.3 million square feet, it's the world's largest furniture store. The sheer size of the space sounds intimidating, but the shop has tons of curated galleries highlighting the latest in decor trends and classic styles. Also, you can even schedule a free consultation in advance to walk you through everything from planning, product selection, and design. With expert advice and access to more than 1,000 manufacturers, it'll be hard not to find something you love. And when you're finally ready to purchase that must-have piece, Furnitureland South offers white-glove delivery service to transport your meticulously wrapped goods from the shop to your home.
For industry professionals, the High Point Market is a twice-a-year event (held in April and October) that includes beautifully designed showrooms and informative sessions, all with a focus on what's next and new for design. The Market draws more than 70,000 attendees from across the world and even brings in nearly $7 billion (yes, billion!) to the state of North Carolina, High Point Market Authority CEO Tammy Nagem told ABC45 News. The exclusive event is for designers, buyers, media, etc., but don't think that means you can't get in on the action. Sometimes the furniture on display ends up in nearby shops once the market concludes.
Among those shops is a well-known favorite in High Point for those who crave something truly unique, Boxwood Antique Market. Naturally, you'll find antiques, but also vintage goods, collectibles, and even reclaimed materials. The prices at Boxwood can be a bit steep if you're on a budget, but a popular destination for more wallet-friendly pieces is Carolina Thrift. The shop sells smaller home goods and furnishings with sales that can reach 75% off.
What to do in High Point beyond furniture
Sure, furniture is the major draw for High Point, but there's more to experience in the area, even for non-design lovers. Downtown High Point is a perfect hub for all things entertainment, culture, and eats. You can absolutely enjoy the walkable area and pop in and out of establishments, but on select days and nights, you'll find curated events. Social Saturday is the first weekend of the month with free hop-on, hop-off trolleys that run until 10 p.m., and it makes pit stops in nearly a dozen downtown and uptown areas. Also, you can even bring your own alcohol on board as you travel between locations.
If you're visiting in the late summer, music lovers will appreciate the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival. The iconic saxophonist spent his childhood years in High Point, and the yearly music fest (held around Labor Day weekend) highlights the musician's contributions to jazz and blues, and attracts major performers.
From furniture to the arts to music, High Point, North Carolina has a few options to appeal to a variety of travelers. Whether you choose to walk around downtown or spend hours at a specific furniture store, the area has all you could really need for a memorable souvenir. If you head about an hour and a half south, you'll find NoDa, an artsy neighborhood in Charlotte. Before booking your High Point vacay, just remember that North Carolina has 12 seasons.