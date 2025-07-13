This Quirky Iowa City With A Historic Downtown Holds A Long-Running Festival Art Lovers Adore

Iowa might conjure up images of farmland, considering the Hawkeye State is a major agricultural powerhouse, producing the most corn in the United States. However, in addition to having places like the Devonian Fossil Gorge with a 375-million-year-old ocean floor full of diverse fossils, Iowa also has a variety of vibrant places that are full of life and history. One of those cities is Oskaloosa, a small but lively city with a population of about 11,500 people. The city is named after Ouscaloosa, a Creek princess whose name translates in English to "last of the beautiful." It has become a great location for artists due to events like their annual Art on the Square festival as well as places like the Oskaloosa Art Center and Studios, which offers art education, sells art, and showcases exhibitions.

Situated about 60 miles from Des Moines and 100 miles from Cedar Rapids, Oskaloosa is a quirky city due to its eclectic mix of activities available to visitors as well as its quaint small-town charm. The city has a historic downtown area, which, in 1986, was added to the National Register of Historic Places and officially labeled a local historic district.

One of the features that makes the historic district so unforgettable is the architectural diversity on display, including buildings with commercial, Italianate, and Romanesque Revival designs. If you want to travel to Oskaloosa, then your best bet is to take a flight to Des Moines International Airport, which is about 60 miles away from the town.