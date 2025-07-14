Rick Steves' Game-Changing Tips To Avoid Credit Card Fees When Traveling Abroad

If you've ever been overseas, you may have come home to a big surprise in the form of credit card fees you didn't know you were incurring. It can be a rude awakening when you get your bill, and really stressful if your budget is tight. However, you may be able to avoid some of them, or at least budget them in if they're going to happen, with some tips from travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, he outlines the extra fees you may not know you're being charged. These can include an international transaction fee (which can occur with Visa or MasterCard) of less than 1%, a currency conversion fee, which can sometimes be between 1 and 3%, and more. Fortunately, Steves has helpful advice to avoid as many fees as possible.

The first thing Steves recommends is to prepare beforehand. He says, "Before you leave home, call your bank or credit-card company and quiz them about the specific fees that come with using their card overseas." It's also a good idea to simply let your credit card company know you'll be out of the country, in case there is a suspicion of fraud that could lead to your card being shut down. Steves advises asking whether your card can use tap-to-pay, as this is especially common in Europe. If your credit card doesn't have a PIN, you may want to ask for one as well, as it's sometimes required. You should also ask if there are international transaction fees.