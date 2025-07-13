The Unspoken Airport Shoe Rule You're Probably Breaking Without Knowing

Shoes at airports have become a hot topic once again, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on July 8, 2025 that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is finally getting rid of one of its most annoying airport security checks. Passengers will no longer be required to remove their shoes while going through airport checkpoints, since technological advancements have outdated the "Shoes-Off" policy. And while you can once again keep your footwear on, don't go thinking just any old shoe will do. The way has far from been cleared for free reign to make a fashion statement.

In fact, one shoe type — perhaps the most fashionable of all — is frowned upon wearing once you've boarded your plane. Though no airline strictly prohibits passengers from wearing them, it turns out heels are a major no-no. According to American Airlines flight attendant Andrea Fischbach, who spoke with WhoWhatWear, heels can create problems during an emergency exit from the aircraft — the last moment when anyone on a plane wants to be held up. "If there is an evacuation and slides are required, your high heels will have to come off, as they can puncture the slide," Fischbach explains. "Plus," she adds "they aren't very practical running gate to gate."

If you're nervous about flying, heels can also hurt you or fellow passengers should you find yourself in a panic, or if you trip and they get flung off your feet. Beyond that, heels are also the only shoe type — save for steel-toe boots — that'll give you trouble at security since they often trigger metal detectors. So, even with the policy change, you may still have to remove your them during screening.