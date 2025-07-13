France's Version Of Stonehenge Has White Sand Beaches, Mysterious Ancient Monoliths, And A Quaint Coastal Village

While some might consider the lichen-covered monoliths at Stonehenge to be one of the most disappointing monuments in the world, it's certainly not the only one of its kind. Across the English Channel on the coast of Brittany in France, a ring of megalithic boulders and burial mounds have quietly observed the passage of time for 7,000 years. Called the Carnac Stones, this prehistoric site can be found near the seaside village of Carnac, a charming community along the Gulf of Morbihan boasting cozy brick cottages and yachts bobbing in the harbor.

Unlike Stonehenge, however, the massive rocks at Carnac number nearly 3,000 in total, and aren't limited to circular formations. Instead, endless rows of craggy boulders stretch onwards for miles across serene grassy meadows as far as the eye can see. The standing stones are called menhirs, and a popular legend says they were soldiers of a Roman army who were frozen in stone. But like Stonehenge, nobody truly knows why the Carnac Stones were built and for what purpose, but common theories suggest a religious site, or even an astronomical calendar. The mystery merely adds to the aura, as you wander between the standing stones towering over the moors and try to imagine the prehistoric peoples who once found purpose here.

There's more to Carnac than just these ancient megaliths, though. If you're not keen on rock formations, kick off your shoes and head to Carnac's glittering beaches instead. Boasting powdery sand and aquamarine waves, you could spend a whole day just soaking up the dazzling French sunshine. Then, head into the village to find a scrumptious meal (foodies should check out the oyster farms), indulge in a little retail therapy at the charming boutiques and souvenir shops, or simply take a leisurely stroll through the quaint streets.