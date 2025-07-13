This Beloved Jersey Shore Resort Beach Town Has Kid-Friendly Fun, A Thriving Downtown, And Serene Sands
When you think of New Jersey, you might think of the ocean, the beach, partying with friends, or escaping the hustle and bustle of the big city to get some much needed rest and relaxation time with family. The beautiful thing about this state is that it's so diverse. You can party like there's no tomorrow on the Jersey Shore one minute and then practice alpaca yoga in a quirky town the next, and that's what we love about it.
The aptly named Beach Haven is one of New Jersey's lesser-known boroughs, and is located on Long Beach Island. Despite being recently voted as the best family resort area, Beach Haven is often overlooked for its neighboring Jersey hot spots, like Wildwoods and its award-winning beaches or Cape May and its gorgeous sunsets. However, this is a must-visit destination in New Jersey with something for the whole family to enjoy.
With its happening nightlife, plethora of kid-friendly parks and activities, and stunning sandy stretches just waiting to be explored, you should be making time for Beach Haven, New Jersey, this summer. The good news for those flying into the area is that there are three major airports within 100 miles of Beach Haven. Located as little as a 50-minute drive away, Atlantic City International Airport is the closest. The Newark Liberty International Airport is one hour and 25 minutes away, while the Philadelphia International Airport is one hour and 30 minutes from your serene beach vacation.
Family-friendly fun in Beach Haven
Beach Haven, New Jersey, is a dream destination for fun-packed, family-friendly activities that will keep your kids entertained all day and night. From amusement parks and surf lessons to ice-cream parlors and more, your kids will be begging you to stay for just one more day in Beach Haven. For starters, Fantasy Island Amusement Park is an absolute must-visit when you're in the area with the family. Catering to children, both big and small, Fantasy Island Amusement Park has 18 rides, an arcade, and endless boardwalk-style games, all of which the whole family can indulge in and enjoy.
Next up is Thundering Surf Waterpark. Combining two things that kids absolutely love, water slides and miniature golf, Thundering Surf has been serving Beach Haven locals for almost 50 years. It is worth noting that kids under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
With its perfect coastal location, we know that the kids will want to spend most of their time in or near the water on your Beach Haven vacation. For surfboard, paddle board, kayak, and wetsuit rentals, check out LBI Surfing. They also provide surf lessons as well as bike rentals.
Relax at the best bars and restaurants in Beach Haven
So, we've got the kids covered, but what can the adults do to unwind on a Beach Haven holiday? Well, thanks to the area's bustling downtown, you certainly won't get bored. Think tasty, fresh, and local dining, feet-tapping live music, and relaxing with your drink of choice in hand. Situated by the water, it's no surprise that most Beach Haven eateries serve up locally caught fresh seafood, with The Black Whale Bar & Fish House being one of the most highly recommended and reviewed bar and restaurants in town.
When it comes to that time of night to find some live music and a cocktail, you'll be spoilt for choice in Beach Haven. It's Bird and Betty's you're going to want to check out for pub trivia, live music, and a popular dish any visitor needs to try — clam pizza. As one reviewer on Yelp put it, "Blackened mahi sandwich was great. Clam pizza is a standout. And the oysters are always fresh and delicious." Your nightlife options don't stop there, however, as Nardi's Tavern and Hudson House Bar are some more excellent local hotspots to experience the evening atmosphere of Beach Haven.