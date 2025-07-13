This Beloved Jersey Shore Resort Beach Town Has Kid-Friendly Fun, A Thriving Downtown, And Serene Sands

When you think of New Jersey, you might think of the ocean, the beach, partying with friends, or escaping the hustle and bustle of the big city to get some much needed rest and relaxation time with family. The beautiful thing about this state is that it's so diverse. You can party like there's no tomorrow on the Jersey Shore one minute and then practice alpaca yoga in a quirky town the next, and that's what we love about it.

The aptly named Beach Haven is one of New Jersey's lesser-known boroughs, and is located on Long Beach Island. Despite being recently voted as the best family resort area, Beach Haven is often overlooked for its neighboring Jersey hot spots, like Wildwoods and its award-winning beaches or Cape May and its gorgeous sunsets. However, this is a must-visit destination in New Jersey with something for the whole family to enjoy.

With its happening nightlife, plethora of kid-friendly parks and activities, and stunning sandy stretches just waiting to be explored, you should be making time for Beach Haven, New Jersey, this summer. The good news for those flying into the area is that there are three major airports within 100 miles of Beach Haven. Located as little as a 50-minute drive away, Atlantic City International Airport is the closest. The Newark Liberty International Airport is one hour and 25 minutes away, while the Philadelphia International Airport is one hour and 30 minutes from your serene beach vacation.