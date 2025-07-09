Planning A National Parks Trip? Here's What A New Executive Order Could Mean For Your Visit

In an Executive Order signed on July 3, 2025, now known as the Make America Beautiful Again (MABA) directive, President Donald J. Trump has established a new commission of his close advisors with ambiguous instructions on how to go about "conserving our great American national parks and outdoor recreation areas." Framed as a patriotic effort to give Americans better access to public lands, recover endangered species, and expand the availability of clean water, there are no given parameters moderating how the MABA committee may go about fulfilling the President's demands. National parks advocates are worried this open-ended policy could pave the way for more budget cuts and privatization of public spaces.

Of the goals stated by the MABA coalition on its newly launched page within the American Conservation Coalition website, two present especially viable reasons for concern. The intent to "pursue active forest management" reads by some as an open-ended free pass to deforestation of national lands. And the permission to "fund private-public partnerships through the Make America Beautiful Again trust fund" could allow the government to hand money collected through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) — funding that recently enabled Yosemite to open all of its campgrounds for the first time since 2019 — over to private interests looking to either a) take public lands out of public hands or b) commercialize the national park system.

Plus, in a further attempt to increase revenue, a new tiered ticketing system will charge international visitors higher entry fees to national parks. Though no details have been released on what that amount will be, admission to the U.S. national park system for non-residents is about to get more pricey.