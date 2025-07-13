Why Flight Attendants Don't Want You To Fall Asleep Unbuckled On An Airplane
Airplane seats are notoriously awkward and cramped. If you don't pay for business or first class, you might end up shifting around in your seat, trying to get comfortable. That's especially true if you're hoping to get some shuteye, whether to prep for a big day of sightseeing or because you're flying a red-eye. However, if you plan on sleeping on a flight, you'll be asked by the crew to make sure your seat belt is fastened while you do. It's important enough that you're often instructed to buckle it over your coat or blanket so it's visible to flight attendants. However, you may not know why that's the case. The reason you have to stay bucked in tight while sleeping is that you never know when the plane will hit turbulence. Sure, you can book your flight at the best times of day to minimize turbulence, but that doesn't mean you're guaranteed to avoid it altogether. In fact, you may have noticed that flights feel bumpier these days because of climate change.
While you may not think it matters, up to 18 people are estimated to be injured each year in the U.S. due to turbulence (via CBS News), and in very rare cases, those injuries have been fatal. Having your seat belt on while you're sleeping can prevent injuries and keep you safe. It may be uncomfortable, but it's worth it. Plus, it can be a federal offense to ignore crew instructions.
How to sleep comfortably on a plane with your seat belt buckled
Many travelers believe the window seat is the best one for a red-eye flight, or any flight where you plan to sleep so you can use the wall as a pillow, but the seat belt can still make it hard to get comfy. One thing you can do is put a soft scarf or blanket between you and the seat belt to keep it from irritating your skin, so long as it's still positioned snugly around your body. However, you may want to skip the TikTok-viral hack where you bend your knees and put your feet on the seat, buckling the belt around your ankles. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA told CNN in early 2025 that doing this is "extremely dangerous." She continued, "The seatbelt is designed to sit low and tight across your lap. This is to best protect you in the event of turbulence, an emergency landing or an accident. This is not only for your safety; if you are not properly buckled in you will likely hurt someone else when thrown in turbulence." In addition, if you're instructed to properly secure your seat belt by a flight attendant and you don't comply, you can be fined up to $35,000.
One hack that has nothing to do with your seat belt is to bring a sleep kit on the plane with you. In fact, it's a good idea to keep one in your carry-on bag all the time. In it, you can have a sleep mask to block out the light, earplugs (the soft kind, like Lysian Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs for Sleep on Amazon) or noise-canceling headphones, and a neck pillow. Downloading sleep stories or calming music before your flight to listen to on the plane can help as well.