Why Flight Attendants Don't Want You To Fall Asleep Unbuckled On An Airplane

Airplane seats are notoriously awkward and cramped. If you don't pay for business or first class, you might end up shifting around in your seat, trying to get comfortable. That's especially true if you're hoping to get some shuteye, whether to prep for a big day of sightseeing or because you're flying a red-eye. However, if you plan on sleeping on a flight, you'll be asked by the crew to make sure your seat belt is fastened while you do. It's important enough that you're often instructed to buckle it over your coat or blanket so it's visible to flight attendants. However, you may not know why that's the case. The reason you have to stay bucked in tight while sleeping is that you never know when the plane will hit turbulence. Sure, you can book your flight at the best times of day to minimize turbulence, but that doesn't mean you're guaranteed to avoid it altogether. In fact, you may have noticed that flights feel bumpier these days because of climate change.

While you may not think it matters, up to 18 people are estimated to be injured each year in the U.S. due to turbulence (via CBS News), and in very rare cases, those injuries have been fatal. Having your seat belt on while you're sleeping can prevent injuries and keep you safe. It may be uncomfortable, but it's worth it. Plus, it can be a federal offense to ignore crew instructions.