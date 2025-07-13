What A VAT Refund Means And How To Claim One, Per Rick Steves

You can't visit Europe without doing at least a little shopping. From local artisans and craftspeople to luxury stores offering items than you can't get in the United States, some travelers take their European vacation for that purpose alone. However, if you're planning to spend some cash in the European Union, you should know about VAT refunds and how to get them. Travel pro Rick Steves has some valuable advice that may end up giving you a significant refund from your trip.

If you're not familiar, VAT is the European Union's value-added tax, and it ranges from 8 to 27%, depending on the EU country where you're shopping. Basically, when you shop, you'll pay the tax, but as a visitor to the EU, you're entitled to get it back — with a few caveats. On his website, Steves explains, "The process is fairly easy: Bring your passport along on your shopping trip (a photo of your passport should work), get the necessary documents from the retailer, and file your paperwork at the airport, port, or border when you leave."

However, it's not for everything. You can't get a VAT refund on things like hotels, food, tour guides, alcohol, or tobacco. What you buy has to be new and unused, and you may have to present the items to confirm that. There are minimum purchase amounts that vary by country, and some countries have different rules about what items actually qualify. It applies to a single purchase at a single store, so you can't combine multiple transactions or purchases from different places. Steves recommends doing your research on each country's VAT restrictions on Global Blue before your trip.