After Over A Billion Spent On Clean Up, You Can Now Swim In This Iconic European Capital City's River

For the first time in over 100 years, travelers can legally swim with a view of the Eiffel Tower without having to sit poolside in one of Paris' luxurious hotels. The Seine River is now open for swimmers. There are three free locations along the river, including one near the Eiffel Tower, that are open to the public. The swim sites opened on July 5 and are expected to remain open through the end of August.

Available swim sites include one at Bercy in the 12th arrondissement near the National Library, one at Bras Marie in the 4th near the charming Île Saint-Louis, and one at Grenelle in the 15th, which is where visitors can enjoy views of the Eiffel Tower. Each swimming area offers bathrooms, changing areas, and places to lounge. There are lifeguards and clear barriers in place that limit where you can swim, as there are still boats using the river. You may be subject to fines if you swim outside the designated areas. Every swimmer will also need to wear a yellow safety buoy.

Those who've gotten a chance to swim in the Seine have sung praise for the formerly closed river. "It's so nice to swim in the heart of the city, especially with the high temperatures we've been having lately," one Parisian told CBS News, while another noted, "This is so chic, to swim in the Seine, next to Île Saint-Louis."