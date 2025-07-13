Situated Between Detroit And Toledo Is A Michigan Village On Lake Erie Known For Its Sandy Beaches
Michigan — famously known as the Great Lakes State — has no shortage of beaches that attract both locals and out-of-towners. So, with all that beach space, how do you choose where to go? Well, sometimes, it can come down to what you're closest to.
For those near the southeast region of the state, there's a small village that makes for a perfect relaxing getaway. Situated on Lake Erie between Detroit and Toledo, Estral Beach features sandy shores and coastal cottages for visitors to enjoy. With a population of just over 400 people, Estral Beach is a charming lake town in Michigan that's a great choice for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of nearby larger cities.
Estral Beach is right between Detroit and Toledo, with roughly the same distance between each major city. If you're coming from Detroit, it's about a 35-40-minute drive. For those visiting from Toledo, it's about a 40-minute drive.
Embrace small-town coastal life in Estral Beach
When you search for hotels in Estral Beach, you'll only get choices in nearby cities like Monroe and Flat Rock. However, the real treat to experiencing Estral Beach is to stay at a vacation rental. A quick Google search will pull up several properties in Estral Beach that you can book through Vrbo. Once you're settled in at your rental property, you can hop in your car to visit a nearby farmer's market to buy some food to make during your stay. Unfortunately, there are no farmers' markets directly in Estral Beach; however, there are nearby ones in Rockwood and Monroe.
Since you're already on Michigan's east coast, consider visiting more beaches and lakefront spots in the area. After all, the state is home to some must-visit beaches on the Great Lakes for nature and serenity. If you go south around Brest Bay on Lake Erie, you'll find Baycrest Beach, Woodland Beach, Grand Beach, and Detroit Beach. North of Estral Beach, you can visit Maple Beach. Best of all, these sandy shores are all within 20 minutes of driving from Estral Beach.
Things to explore in Estral Beach and beyond
Estral Beach is a very small village. Due to its size, it can be harder to find out what's happening around town through a regular online search. The good news is that they have an active community Facebook page titled Estral Beach, which will be your best bet for any current events or activities there.
During your trip, you can also check out what's happening outside of Estral Beach. In nearby Monroe, indulge in top attractions like the River Raisin National Battlefield Park, Monroe County Michigan Historical Museum, and Michigan Museum of Horror. If you want to go out for dinner, there are plenty of Monroe restaurants serving up classics like hamburgers and more. Some top-rated options include Public House, R Diner, and Monroe's Original Hot Dog. There's also Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is about an hour's drive away from Estral Beach and a great day trip. Ann Arbor is a university city and urban oasis full of activities to enjoy, such as the University of Michigan athletic events, shopping, restaurants, and hiking.