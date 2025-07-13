Situated Between Detroit And Toledo Is A Michigan Village On Lake Erie Known For Its Sandy Beaches

Michigan — famously known as the Great Lakes State — has no shortage of beaches that attract both locals and out-of-towners. So, with all that beach space, how do you choose where to go? Well, sometimes, it can come down to what you're closest to.

For those near the southeast region of the state, there's a small village that makes for a perfect relaxing getaway. Situated on Lake Erie between Detroit and Toledo, Estral Beach features sandy shores and coastal cottages for visitors to enjoy. With a population of just over 400 people, Estral Beach is a charming lake town in Michigan that's a great choice for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of nearby larger cities.

Estral Beach is right between Detroit and Toledo, with roughly the same distance between each major city. If you're coming from Detroit, it's about a 35-40-minute drive. For those visiting from Toledo, it's about a 40-minute drive.