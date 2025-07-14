The Essential Rules Of Pub Etiquette That You Need To Know Before Drinking In Ireland

In Irish pubs, it's customary to make your way to the bar and place your order. You may have to nudge your way through a crowd to get to the bar, and once you're there, getting the bartender's attention is another matter. Queues are virtually non-existent in pubs, though the bartender will do his best to honor the first-come, first-served rule. As the night progresses into a busier, rowdier, and noisier atmosphere, try positioning yourself as close to the bar as possible to place an order. Once you get your order, don't nurse your drink by the bar. Leave the bar space so others can order their rounds once you've received yours.

Try to catch the attention of your bartender in the most courteous yet assertive way you can, without crossing the line to obnoxiousness. Take the word of Dublin pub Brannigan's, which has been operating since 1854: "The bar staff are the gatekeepers to liquid happiness. Avoid waving money around like a semaphore, and instead, use subtle cues like a nod or a raised finger to signal your order. And never interrupt an Irishman mid-story — especially if he's an old-timer with a designated seat at the bar."

Never hurry a pint of Guinness. A Guinness pour is a two-step ritual, and like all rituals, it must be treated with reverence. The first pour takes up half of a glass tilted at a 45-degree angle, followed by a minute or two of letting it rest before it's filled up to the brim. Payment up front is the standard procedure as opening a tab isn't the norm in Irish pubs (though regulars could be exemptions to this rule). If you've got your heart set on opening a tab, especially if you're with a big group, it wouldn't hurt to ask, however.