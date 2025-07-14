California's 'Jewel Of The Sierra Nevada' Is A Mini-Lake Tahoe With Trails, Wineries, And Festivals

That western slope of the Sierra Nevada is something special, ain't it? It's home to the hidden trails of Yosemite Valley, the enchanting 1800s towns of the Gold Country, and the adventure-rich waters of the American River. What's more, you only need to drive around an hour or so across Route 50 to get to Lake Tahoe — a land of forest-topped islets, glimmering waters, and ski fields. And somewhere hidden in the middle of all that is a place they call the "Jewel of the Sierra Nevada."

Cue Georgetown, CA. It's only small: The total population count is something like 2,600 people. But therein lies the charm. Bijou Georgetown is the sort of place where everyone knows everyone, the community bands together, and neighbors greet you with a smile in the morning. Perhaps more enticing for the traveler who's passing through, however, is the fact that it's the gateway to Stumpy Meadows — a lake that's been called one of the best swim spots in the Sierras — not to mention a hodgepodge of mountain wineries. What's not to love?

Getting there is a joy in and of itself, by the way. Nestled perfectly midway between the Gold Country mainstays of Auburn and Placerville, Georgetown is around a 30-minute detour along winding country roads from either. Expect scenery aplenty as you cruise, including big granite rocks and sightings of the American River. The nearest major airport is down in Sacramento, just a touch over an hour's drive along Interstate 80.