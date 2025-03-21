A Spectacular Trail Hidden In California's Sierra Nevada Leads To A Smaller, Secret Version Of Yosemite Valley

Eventually, you'll enjoy a downhill section as the trail descends the scenic Kern River Canyon. But this is more of a palate cleanser, as the trail's grand finale involves one of the nation's most epic uphill climbs. From the Wallace Creek Junction, the trail enters the Whitney Portal, where Sequoia National Park borders the Inyo National Forest. Here, you'll likely notice the trail's breathtaking climax, the majestic Mount Whitney. At 14,505 feet, Mount Whitney is not only the highest mountain in the Sierra Nevada and California — it's also the highest mountain in the contiguous American states.

Despite its record altitude, Mount Whitney is less than 100 miles away from the lowest point in North America at Death Valley's Badwater Basin. This geographic quirk lets you see both the highest and lowest points in the contiguous U.S. from points like the nearby Telescope Peak. Of course, successfully summiting Mount Whitney is no easy feat. In addition to the steep climbs and difficult terrain, altitude sickness is a potential hazard. Proper gear and physical conditioning are essential. Also, note that the High Sierra Route to the summit takes a bit longer than the more popular route from Inyo National Forest.

Access to much of the High Sierra Trail, including the Mount Whitney summit, requires a $15 wilderness permit from May to September. While peak hiking season is in the summer, June and September are great months to go if you don't mind high water levels in the creeks and some snow. During winter, make sure to look out for any trail or road closures. Hotels are few and far between, so your sleeping options on the High Sierra Trail will be limited to the trail's many camping sites.