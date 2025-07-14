The Viral Method To Help You Fall Asleep Faster And More Soundly On Airplanes

Unless you're trying to catch up on some work or binge-watch episodes of your favorite show, you're probably one of the many travelers who try to get some sleep while you're flying. If you can doze off, you'll feel much more refreshed and ready to explore once you get to your destination. Sleep comes more easily for some than others, though — especially on airplanes. Booking the window seat is one of the hacks for getting sleep when you're flying, as it offers a place to rest your head. It also keeps you from getting woken up every time your neighbor has to use the restroom. If you're taking an overnight flight and want to get some rest, flight attendants also recommend eating before your red-eye flight so that you don't have to stay awake for your snack or meal. Some people also choose to use a meditation technique to help them drift off to sleep – and one viral trend in sleep meditation is called the Alpha Bridge Method.

Erica Terblanche, a mind-body wellbeing educator, motivational speaker, and happiness coach from South Africa, is responsible for the rising popularity of the Alpha Bridge Method. While it's thought that the U.S. Navy first created this sleep hack, Terblanche is the one that made it go viral, thanks to a 2024 TikTok post that has amassed over 50,000 "likes" (and counting).