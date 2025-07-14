The Viral Method To Help You Fall Asleep Faster And More Soundly On Airplanes
Unless you're trying to catch up on some work or binge-watch episodes of your favorite show, you're probably one of the many travelers who try to get some sleep while you're flying. If you can doze off, you'll feel much more refreshed and ready to explore once you get to your destination. Sleep comes more easily for some than others, though — especially on airplanes. Booking the window seat is one of the hacks for getting sleep when you're flying, as it offers a place to rest your head. It also keeps you from getting woken up every time your neighbor has to use the restroom. If you're taking an overnight flight and want to get some rest, flight attendants also recommend eating before your red-eye flight so that you don't have to stay awake for your snack or meal. Some people also choose to use a meditation technique to help them drift off to sleep – and one viral trend in sleep meditation is called the Alpha Bridge Method.
Erica Terblanche, a mind-body wellbeing educator, motivational speaker, and happiness coach from South Africa, is responsible for the rising popularity of the Alpha Bridge Method. While it's thought that the U.S. Navy first created this sleep hack, Terblanche is the one that made it go viral, thanks to a 2024 TikTok post that has amassed over 50,000 "likes" (and counting).
How to fall asleep quickly using the Alpha Bridge Method
Erica Terblanche calls the sleep technique "Going Over the Alpha Bridge," which refers to brain waves called alpha waves that are common right before you go to sleep. In her online video, she makes it look very easy to fall asleep on an airplane. First, you'll need to lie down or sit comfortably. Then, close your eyes, count to 30, and open your eyes (but just a little sliver — not all the way). When your eyes are slightly open, count to five. Repeat the entire process one more time, and then focus on inhaling and exhaling through your nose. She says most people fall asleep in the first cycle.
Its called going over the Alpha Bridge.
On an airplane, it can be hard to get a power nap because of lights, crying babies, and jet-lag. And let's face it: Sleeping on an airplane is never going to be as comfortable as being snuggled up in your own bed. It's worth giving the Alpha Bridge Method a try the next time you're flying. It's safer than taking sleeping pills on an airplane, and it only takes a couple of minutes to try.