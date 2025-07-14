A Wildly Popular Beach Destination In The Dominican Republic Has Been Named A World's Worst For 2025

Turquoise water, sugar-white sand, all-inclusive resorts — sounds like paradise, right? Not according to many travelers, based on a 2025 research study by Radical Storage. With a growing number of annual visitors and a string of popular beachfront hotels, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, ranks third among the most disappointing destinations for visitors. According to the study, many come expecting paradise but instead encounter overcrowded beaches, hawkish street vendors, and price-gouging at every turn. The study analyzed 97,409 Google visitor reviews of the world's 100 most-visited cities. Based on negative reviews and keywords, researchers arrived at the top 10 worst destinations. To Punta Cana's credit, however, Cancun took the top spot as the worst travel destination.

So, how can a slice of paradise go so wrong? For one, Punta Cana has a "party like tomorrow doesn't exist" attitude that is not a good fit for all travelers. According to one comment in the Punta Cana Travel Facebook group, "The crowd here behaves like animals and we are not used to that." One Reddit review also states, "Punta Cana feels like a tropical prison after a few days." After scouring the internet, it appears Punta Cana is home to a plethora of low- to mid-range all-inclusives that skimp on quality and service, opting instead for high-spirited party vibes, mediocre service, and low-quality food and beverage options. While this is certainly not the case at this luxe resort in a serene setting, it is the overall opinion of many travelers who are looking for a more low-key vacation.