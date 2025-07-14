Wales' Serene Hidden Village Tucked On The Craggy Coast Has Waterfalls, Seaside Cliffs, And A Secret Beach

A trip to Wales is always a good idea for lovers of abundantly green spaces and the great outdoors. After all, this tiny, underrated European country even has its own Seven Wonders to explore. Wales is known for having some of the most adventurous locations in the U.K., boasting some of the most breathtaking shorelines and hilly landscapes that nature lovers could ask for. If the thought of setting eyes (and soles) upon some of the U.K.'s top-ranked coastlines is your type of fun, then there is one location worth adding to your ever-growing to-visit list. Llangrannog is one of the most delightful spots, bringing joy to the often grey-skied island that is Great Britain.

Llangrannog, with its awe-inspiring beach and cliff views, is one of west Wales' most loved beach destinations and is visited by locals, families, and surfers alike. It is enjoyed for its year-round stunning beauty, but it's best during the summer months. Carreg Bica, the rock formations that separate Llangrannog and Cilborth beaches, is shrouded in stories that locals will happily tell you about. Legend has it that the rock formation is actually a giant's tooth, spat onto the beach after a terrible toothache. Llangrannog is located in a valley and is surrounded by views of hills that make for the best mild hikes and cliff-top picnics.

To get to there, you can fly into Swansea Airport, which is 60 miles away by car, or Cardiff Airport, which is 90 miles away. The village is best enjoyed by foot, and Llangrannog has dog-friendly areas and provides free and charged park and ride options too. There is no direct rail line to the village so renting a car is a necessity.