Wales' Serene Hidden Village Tucked On The Craggy Coast Has Waterfalls, Seaside Cliffs, And A Secret Beach
A trip to Wales is always a good idea for lovers of abundantly green spaces and the great outdoors. After all, this tiny, underrated European country even has its own Seven Wonders to explore. Wales is known for having some of the most adventurous locations in the U.K., boasting some of the most breathtaking shorelines and hilly landscapes that nature lovers could ask for. If the thought of setting eyes (and soles) upon some of the U.K.'s top-ranked coastlines is your type of fun, then there is one location worth adding to your ever-growing to-visit list. Llangrannog is one of the most delightful spots, bringing joy to the often grey-skied island that is Great Britain.
Llangrannog, with its awe-inspiring beach and cliff views, is one of west Wales' most loved beach destinations and is visited by locals, families, and surfers alike. It is enjoyed for its year-round stunning beauty, but it's best during the summer months. Carreg Bica, the rock formations that separate Llangrannog and Cilborth beaches, is shrouded in stories that locals will happily tell you about. Legend has it that the rock formation is actually a giant's tooth, spat onto the beach after a terrible toothache. Llangrannog is located in a valley and is surrounded by views of hills that make for the best mild hikes and cliff-top picnics.
To get to there, you can fly into Swansea Airport, which is 60 miles away by car, or Cardiff Airport, which is 90 miles away. The village is best enjoyed by foot, and Llangrannog has dog-friendly areas and provides free and charged park and ride options too. There is no direct rail line to the village so renting a car is a necessity.
Beaches to visit while in Llangrannog
The rumors are true, Wales is full of breathtaking, sandy hidden gems. In Llangrannog, there are two beaches for visitors to get their sea-based dopamine hit. The beaches, Llangrannog and Cilborth, are separated by Carreg Bica. At low tide, you can easily access both beaches and marvel as you stroll beside the outstanding sights. In 2025, Llangrannog Beach was awarded the Blue Flag Beach Award and Cilborth Beach was awarded the Green Coast Award.
To the north of Llangrannog, you'll find Ynys Lochtyn, a peninsula characterized by its rocky terrain, which converts into an island by the time the tide is high. This location is also ideal for experienced divers looking to enjoy some underwater fun in Welsh waters. The coastline extending from the village is also one of the most well-documented in the Ceredigion region, which makes the bay a breathtaking place to hike and take your own pics, especially in the early morning when the tide is low and the views are priceless. With seals perched in quiet parts of the beach and bottlenose dolphins in the clear blue waters, it is easy to see why the seaside village is a popular destination.
Those who appreciate beachside art will also enjoy this sandy patch of Wales, often frequented by local artists who etch elaborate art pieces into the sand. The sand art is meticulously done over a period in secluded parts of the beach where it can be admired from the Coast Path above. The beach and landscapes boast several intricate designs of their own by the hands of Mother Nature, such as coves, caves, and wildlife specific to the coast. There is no entry fee to access the beach, and it is available and open to the public throughout the year.
Chasing waterfalls and local gems in Llangrannog
The River Hawen falls into the bay in the middle of the village as a gentle waterfall. You can enjoy the sights and sounds of the river cascading into the bay and even marvel at the church on the hill above the waterfall. The St. Carannog church, rebuilt in 1885 but originally dates from 500 AD, is a great place to understand the village's heritage. Nearby, there is a statue of St. Carannog, the founder who established the religious community. To reach the statue, there is a short hike, but the hilltop views are more than worth it. The statue overlooks the beach and was sculpted by a local from the village.
The village offers a number of locally-owned pubs and cafes to stop for a bite to eat of something hearty and homemade and take in the beautiful views. There is no better way to get to know the local history and delicacies than to dine at one of the local eateries, such as The Beach Hut Llangrannog. The restaurant offers waterfront views and includes plant-based meal options. It is also the place to enjoy a good coastal fish and chips while visiting.
One of the most popular accommodation options to consider when visiting is Pentre Arms, which has a 4.8-star rating on Google and is the village's top-rated bed and breakfast according to reviews on TripAdvisor. Pentre Arms offers picturesque beach views and a wide range of en-suite rooms as well as dining options. During peak times, prices range from £65 per night for a single ensuite room to £190 per night.