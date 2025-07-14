A Tiny Canadian Mountain Village Has An Incredible Aquatic Center Rivaling Major Water Park Resorts

Within a quiet part of interior British Columbia, in a town that doesn't have much more than 8,000 residents, you might not expect to find a twisting water slide or lazy river. Nevertheless, these elements are part of what makes the small town of Revelstoke special. Revelstoke is near several Canadian national parks and between towering mountain ranges. It's about a 30-minute drive from Glacier National Park and under three hours from the iconic Banff National Park, where you'll find Moraine Lake, one of Canada's most beautiful. If you'd rather stay close to civilization, Revelstoke's public Aquatic Centre is an affordable, incredible water experience right in town. It's also open year-round, so you can cool off in the pool in summer or relax in a hot tub for an après-ski.

With a water slide, lane swimming pool, leisure pool, lazy river, diving board, hot tub, steam room, and even a rock climbing wall, it's impressive how much the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre offers for its low admission price. That's why locals and travelers alike love it, and even though Revelstoke is a small town, the center can get busy. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's good to get there early to beat the lines. Travelers have noted the convenience of the Aquatic Centre if you're staying in town at a hotel. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "We received a free pass from a local hotel. Glad we took advantage of it. Nice pool, sauna, water slide, climbing wall into the water."