A Tiny Canadian Mountain Village Has An Incredible Aquatic Center Rivaling Major Water Park Resorts
Within a quiet part of interior British Columbia, in a town that doesn't have much more than 8,000 residents, you might not expect to find a twisting water slide or lazy river. Nevertheless, these elements are part of what makes the small town of Revelstoke special. Revelstoke is near several Canadian national parks and between towering mountain ranges. It's about a 30-minute drive from Glacier National Park and under three hours from the iconic Banff National Park, where you'll find Moraine Lake, one of Canada's most beautiful. If you'd rather stay close to civilization, Revelstoke's public Aquatic Centre is an affordable, incredible water experience right in town. It's also open year-round, so you can cool off in the pool in summer or relax in a hot tub for an après-ski.
With a water slide, lane swimming pool, leisure pool, lazy river, diving board, hot tub, steam room, and even a rock climbing wall, it's impressive how much the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre offers for its low admission price. That's why locals and travelers alike love it, and even though Revelstoke is a small town, the center can get busy. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's good to get there early to beat the lines. Travelers have noted the convenience of the Aquatic Centre if you're staying in town at a hotel. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "We received a free pass from a local hotel. Glad we took advantage of it. Nice pool, sauna, water slide, climbing wall into the water."
Getting to Revelstoke and what to do once you arrive
If you're flying into British Columbia, the nearest major airport to Revelstoke is Kelowna International Airport, a bit over a two-hour drive away. The airport has arrivals from many of Canada's cities and some from the Pacific Northwest of the United States. You'll find the Aquatic Centre right in the heart of town on the banks of the Columbia River. Its hours vary depending on what features you want to access (check out the website for more specifics), but it's open every day except Sunday. There are plenty of hotels nearby, including the Eleven Revelstoke Lodge, a scenic retreat with unmatched panoramic rooftop views, about a five-minute walk away from the center.
Once you've settled in, take advantage of Revelstoke's easy access to outdoor adventure. The town sits right next to Mount Revelstoke National Park, which is like a mini Banff without the crowds. Entry to the park is free during summer months, and there are several trails for beginner or mid-level hikers, leading through cedar forests, alpine meadows, and lakes. In the winter, you can go skiing or snowboarding at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, which also has the thrilling Pipe Mountain Coaster in the warm season. One of the more unique opportunities for adventure in Revelstoke is cat skiing with K3 Cat Ski — a backcountry activity where a snowcat whisks skiers to remote terrain far from resort crowds.