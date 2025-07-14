Tucked In The Hills Of Northern Portugal Is A Quiet, Crowd-Free Village That Offers Dreamy Vineyard Stays

Portugal's Douro Valley ranks among Europe's top wine regions, right up there with the colorful French region of Provence and Italy's Tuscany. One of its most underrated villages is called Provesende, a tiny town of only a few hundred residents that once played a key role in producing the region's first few barrels of port wine. Just like its counterparts, the scenery here feels like a snapshot of an Expressionist painting. The main difference? Provesende has been mercifully left off the tourist trail. With a history dating back to Roman times, the village was once a vibrant winemaking center of terraced vineyards and historic manor houses. Today, while still producing the famous wine, Provesende is a quiet respite from the valley's more touristic towns of Pinhão and Peso da Régua. Instead of crowds, the historic village in the hills of northern Portugal is home to old-school bakeries and dreamy vineyard stays.

Douro Valley is among the world's oldest wine regions. Grapes have grown in abundance here since the 12th century, but it wasn't until the mid-1700s that the valley was officially recognized as a winemaking hub. Its debut came when port — a sweet, fortified wine typically enjoyed as an aperitif or with dessert — hit the market.

The village is located an hour and a half inland of Porto by car, which, according to Rick Steves, is one of the best places to visit in Europe for a food tour. Public transport is an option, with the Porto Campanhã train traveling most of the distance between Porto and Provesende. Then, just a short bus or taxi ride will get you the rest of the way there.