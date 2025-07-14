The Tropical Caribbean Island With A Unique Bar In A Rainforest Where Tourists Can Drink Beer With Pigs
For American citizens who want to escape to the white sand and blue waters of the Caribbean, the U.S. Virgin Islands are a great choice. Not only are they easy to access since no passport is needed for U.S. citizens, but they also offer an array of scenic and unique opportunities that you can't find on the mainland. St. Thomas is a hotspot for duty-free shopping, and St. John is where you'll find the Virgin Islands National Park, which is home to Trunk Bay Beach — ranked as an idyllic beach ranked as one of the best in the world.. St. Croix is the largest of the three islands, though, and is known as the best island to live on. It's a pretty awesome spot to visit, too.
While St. Croix offers many great things to do, there's one thing that absolutely, positively has to be on your itinerary if you visit — a trip to the rainforest to have a drink with the beer-drinking pigs at the Mt. Pellier Domino Club. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared: "You're missing out if you skip The Domino Club when you visit St. Croix. It's not just about the beer drinking pigs (who are HILARIOUS)....But the whole island vibe is so real and authentic. This establishment gives visitors a sense of living on a tiny slice of paradise." The locals love hanging out at the Domino Club tucked away in the jungle, and although it's a little off the beaten path, that's part of what makes this hidden spot so cool.
How to drink with pigs at the Domino Club in St. Croix, USVI
Sure, you can swim with pigs in the Bahamas (but think twice about it), but at the Domino Club (also sometimes called Norma's by the locals), you can actually hang out with the pigs a buy them a non-alcoholic beer. You can't help but smile when you see the excitement as they're guzzling beer like they're at a frat party. This review on Tripadvisor shared what the experience is actually like, saying, "The pigs take the cans and crush them, slurping down all the beer and then dropping the can to the ground. Hilarious."
If you visit, you can also experience another thing they're famous for — their homemade MamaWanna, which is a rum-based beverage flavored with local herbs and spices. Go with an empty stomach because people rave about their food, too. They're famous for their roti, but some people say they have the best Johnny cakes on the island.
You'll find several places to stay in St. Croix, including vacation rentalsand some of the best all inclusive hotels in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The island is only 28 miles long and 7 miles wide, so no matter where you stay, you can easily include a trip to visit the beer-drinking pigs in your itinerary. The journey to the Domino Club is part of the experience as well. As you drive your rental car along the bumpy, winding roads, you'll continue through the scenic rainforest and lush foliage until you reach this hidden gem on Mahogany Road in Frederiksted.