The Tropical Caribbean Island With A Unique Bar In A Rainforest Where Tourists Can Drink Beer With Pigs

For American citizens who want to escape to the white sand and blue waters of the Caribbean, the U.S. Virgin Islands are a great choice. Not only are they easy to access since no passport is needed for U.S. citizens, but they also offer an array of scenic and unique opportunities that you can't find on the mainland. St. Thomas is a hotspot for duty-free shopping, and St. John is where you'll find the Virgin Islands National Park, which is home to Trunk Bay Beach — ranked as an idyllic beach ranked as one of the best in the world.. St. Croix is the largest of the three islands, though, and is known as the best island to live on. It's a pretty awesome spot to visit, too.

While St. Croix offers many great things to do, there's one thing that absolutely, positively has to be on your itinerary if you visit — a trip to the rainforest to have a drink with the beer-drinking pigs at the Mt. Pellier Domino Club. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared: "You're missing out if you skip The Domino Club when you visit St. Croix. It's not just about the beer drinking pigs (who are HILARIOUS)....But the whole island vibe is so real and authentic. This establishment gives visitors a sense of living on a tiny slice of paradise." The locals love hanging out at the Domino Club tucked away in the jungle, and although it's a little off the beaten path, that's part of what makes this hidden spot so cool.