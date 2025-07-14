Southern Italy's Stunning Cave Hotel Is A Hidden Gem With Romantic Dinners And A Relaxing Underground Spa

Within Italy's oldest city, Matera, an underrated ancient gem with a history that dates back more than 30,000 years, lies the Sassi di Matera, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This 2,510-acre Paleolithic-era settlement consists of churches, shops, and over a thousand homes carved into the Murgia caves. Due to its status and natural beauty, Matera attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists annually, and numerous accommodations have sprung up as a result. One such place is the stunning Vetera Matera, an "albergo diffuso" (hotel with rooms scattered across various buildings) that opened on April 12, 2025.

It's nestled in its namesake neighborhood, Rione Vetera, in the eastern part of this southern Italian city, and has also been built into the rock (or "sassi"). Vetera Matera is owned by hospitality brand Bellevue Group, which operates several luxury properties in Italy. It's the first five-star albergo diffuso under Relais & Châteaux, a non-profit association of 580 hotels and other businesses across 65 countries. The selection process for Relais & Châteaux members is rigorous, and they're required to meet certain criteria: They must showcase excellence in hospitality, demonstrate a commitment to protecting local culture and culinary traditions, and sign on to 12 UNESCO-approved sustainability actions.

Vetera Matera delivers on these criteria and then some: Guests receive exceptional service, and staff go above and beyond to provide curated experiences. The management team took great efforts to restore the original troglodyte abodes during an eight-year pre-opening process. The on-site restaurant, Artema, focuses on regional Basilicata specialties using seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients for its romantic dinners. And the underground spa, Elysium, features organic bath products in all of its relaxing treatments. These measures ensure that guests have a remarkable stay while this area's unique historic structures, cultural heritage, and local traditions are protected.