California's Peaceful Lake In The Shadows Of McArthur Burney State Park Is A Dazzling Sight With Kayak Coves

Lovers of all things lakes are sure to feel right at home in California. There are just so many to pick from — will it be the shoreline camping and teal waters of Lake Shasta or the snorkeling haven of Lake Tahoe? Truth is, there are 3,000 different lakes speckling the Golden State. Choosing the right lake to visit can be a daunting task, but this spot is hard to beat. Lake Britton is a peaceful body of water set within the peaks and forests of the McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park.

Encompassing 1,133 acres as it wiggles its way into the state park, Lake Britton was formed in the 1920s as part of the construction of a dam on the Pit River. Today, the reservoir is an integral part of the surrounding state park, although only some sections of the lake are included within its boundaries. It draws kayakers, fishing enthusiasts, cyclists, and general lovers of the great outdoors with the promise of pursuits both on and off the water. Oh, and there's even a famous filming location from a Hollywood classic in the offing.

Access points to the lake are located on the southern banks near the state park's campgrounds. You can get there by driving up Highway 89, a roadway that's also known as the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway for its stunning views of the snowy peaks and dense forests of the region. You're looking at a road trip of about an hour to Lake Britton from the town of Redding, which is also home to the nearest airport.