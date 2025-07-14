California's Peaceful Lake In The Shadows Of McArthur Burney State Park Is A Dazzling Sight With Kayak Coves
Lovers of all things lakes are sure to feel right at home in California. There are just so many to pick from — will it be the shoreline camping and teal waters of Lake Shasta or the snorkeling haven of Lake Tahoe? Truth is, there are 3,000 different lakes speckling the Golden State. Choosing the right lake to visit can be a daunting task, but this spot is hard to beat. Lake Britton is a peaceful body of water set within the peaks and forests of the McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park.
Encompassing 1,133 acres as it wiggles its way into the state park, Lake Britton was formed in the 1920s as part of the construction of a dam on the Pit River. Today, the reservoir is an integral part of the surrounding state park, although only some sections of the lake are included within its boundaries. It draws kayakers, fishing enthusiasts, cyclists, and general lovers of the great outdoors with the promise of pursuits both on and off the water. Oh, and there's even a famous filming location from a Hollywood classic in the offing.
Access points to the lake are located on the southern banks near the state park's campgrounds. You can get there by driving up Highway 89, a roadway that's also known as the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway for its stunning views of the snowy peaks and dense forests of the region. You're looking at a road trip of about an hour to Lake Britton from the town of Redding, which is also home to the nearest airport.
Lake Britton is a dazzling spot with kayaking aplenty
There's no doubt about it — Lake Britton is a pretty darn sensational sight to behold. For its 7-mile stretch of the Pit River, the lake spreads between the hills in a show of ultra-blue waters that contrast wonderfully with the lush, emerald green forest habitats that surround it. It's hardly a surprise that the park authorities report soaring visitation numbers between April and October.
Naturally, getting out on the water is one of the top draws. Head down to the Burney Falls Marina to pick your craft. Canoe and kayak rentals are available with prices starting at around $26 per hour. Then you'll have the freedom of the lake. Explore the northern banks to find campgrounds hiding between the forests. Or do a NorCal lake safari — coyotes and bald eagles are just two of the resident critters.
Lake Britton is also home to the Stand by Me Bridge, which got its name after it was featured in the 1986 movie. Okay, so it's not quite as cinematic as California's Alabama Hills, but for lovers of the cult hit, this spot is worth taking a gander at. Access to the bridge itself is prohibited, as the structure may be unsafe and walking or driving across it is considered dangerous. However, you can still view it from a safe distance by hiking from the Burney trailhead, with Lake Britton's waters glimmering on both sides. Parking is available off Highway 299 on Black Ranch Road.
Waterfalls and wild trails await around Lake Britton
When you're done sunning yourself by the lake or whizzing over the surface in a kayak, be sure to check out what's on offer in the greater McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. Perhaps most notably is what's often hailed as the prettiest waterfall in California. Cue Burney Falls, 129 feet of pure jaw-dropping wonder fed by fresh mountain springs.
The dedicated Burney Creek Trail can take you all the way to the iconic cataracts from either the marina area or the parking lots closer to the entrance to the state reserve. Alternatively, extend your trek a little to do the Headwaters Trail, which soon links up with the legendary Pacific Crest Trail to loop around the very source of the creek.
The trails and viewing platforms over the falls can get crowded during the peak vacation months, particularly on weekends. One way to dodge that could be to time your visit for the fall, when you might also get lucky with displays of multi-colored autumn foliage.