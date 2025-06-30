An Under-The-Radar Region Is One Of California's Most Cinematic Mountain Destinations

Just like the celebs who have their names brandished on Hollywood Boulevard, California itself is a bit of a movie star. The Golden State has featured in many a blockbuster in its time, and recognizable filming locales are everywhere. You could sling the pistol at the quirky desert destination of Pioneertown, a regular backdrop to Westerns. You could drop in for a drink at LA's iconic Koreatown bar, The Prince, which featured in HBO's hit "Mad Men" and more. Then there's the Alabama Hills, which reign as one of the most popular cinema locations of all.

A whopping 400 separate films have been made using the unique backdrop of these hills, which spread through the dusty confines of the Owens Valley below the mighty Sierra Nevada. Of course, the setting is suitably jaw-dropping. You've got the jagged top of Mount Whitney — the highest mountain in the contiguous United States — keeping watch to the west, while the ochre-hued ridges of the Panamint Range pave the way into the scorching Death Valley National Park to the east.

These days, the Alabama Hills are a designated National Scenic Area where visitors can trace the ghosts of great actors past and spy out filming spots used in countless Silver Screen hits. Dirt roads and trails weave and pierce through the wilderness, leading to camp pitches and photo locations so ridiculously stunning you'll feel like a big-screen director yourself. Have the camera at the ready for the drive in: The route is spectacular, coursing toward the snow-capped Sierra Nevada on Whitney Portal Road after leaving the majestic 395 highway, itself a scenic romp through some of Cali's most iconic mountain and desert landscapes.