A Historic Cemetery In Brooklyn Is An Open-Air Museum And Botanical Park With Statue Of Liberty Views

Cemeteries aren't always just for mourning. There are some that commemorate the dead by treating their resting place as a site of interest, dignified with artwork, gardens, or thoughtful design that invites reflection. Visiting cemeteries is one of the ways Rick Steves recommends getting a taste of Europe's macabre side, but the macabre element also comes with a sense of fascination and learning. Some cities have turned their cemeteries into beautifully landscaped parks to explore, like Chicago's historic Graceland Cemetery. In New York City, Green-Wood Cemetery also holds that prestige. It's simultaneously a National Historic Landmark with notable graves, an arboretum with rare trees, an open-air museum full of sculptures and monuments, and a nature walk with ponds, hills, and meandering paths that lead to incredible views.

When Green-Wood Cemetery was established in 1838, it was part of a trend of "rural cemeteries," where the dead could be buried in a deliberately idyllic setting while the living could relax and enjoy the scenery. Rural cemeteries like Green-Wood evoke peace and spiritual renewal, rather than the bleak, fatalistic tone of earlier cemeteries. That starting date, 1838, is also exactly 20 years before Central Park was built, and Green-Wood was a model for Central Park as well as other parks created afterwards. Green-Wood sprawls across 478 acres that encompass about 600,000 graves and over 7,000 trees — which is where the cemetery gets its name from. The cemetery's designer, David Bates Douglass, wanted to emphasize a sense of nature and serenity in Brooklyn that diverged from the angularity and fast pace of the city. The natural rolling landscape of Green-Wood was created by a glacier during the last ice age, which left behind ponds and hills, including the highest natural point in Brooklyn, from which you can see the Statue of Liberty.