One Of The United Kingdom's Least Crowded Beaches Is A Beautiful Local Favorite On England's South Coast
The South Coast of England is home to spectacular scenery and beaches. South Downs National Park has rolling green hills and pretty coastal views, but head to East Sussex and you'll find one of the best — and least crowded — beaches. Camber Sands stretches for almost five miles and was named the least crowded beach in the U.K. It's backed by the only sand dune systems in East Sussex; these dunes are a habitat for over 250 species of plants and animals.
The long beach at Camber Sands is special as it's a sandy beach. Other beaches in the area, such as Hastings, Eastbourne, or Brighton, are pebble or shingle beaches. The most popular part of the beach is at the western end, where the water flows from the River Rother. Camber Sands is a favorite with locals, and was a film location in several movies, such as "Dunkirk" (1958), "Follow That Camel" (1967), and "The Monuments Men" (2014).
What to do at Camber Sands
With miles of golden beach, Camber Sands is perfect for swimming. RNLI lifeguards patrol the beach daily from late May to early September; always swim between the flags. If you're traveling with kids, there is a wristband system available to help reunite lost children.
Camber Sands is also very popular with kitesurfing, and there's a designated area at the beach for watersports. Paddleboarding, windsurfing, kayaking, and sailing are also fun activities you can try here. There are several kitesurfing and watersports centers that offer lessons and rentals at the beach.
But there's more to see around Camber Sands besides the beach. The pretty market town of Rye is a lovely spot for a day trip — be sure to visit the Mermaid Inn, a historic inn dating back to 1420. Rye Harbour Nature Reserve is a Special Site of Scientific Interest that covers 1,150 acres; it's great for birdwatching. Camber Castle was built in 1539 by King Henry VIII, and is a short one-mile walk from Rye. You can see the exterior at any time, but the interior is currently closed for conservation. If you want to see some of the wildlife in the area, take a seal safari boat trip from Rye Harbour. The seaside town of Hastings is also nearby, with a castle, pier, and caves to explore.
How to get to Camber Sands and where to stay
Camber Sands gets extremely busy, particularly on hot summer weekends. It's best to get there early, arriving between 9 and 10 a.m., or to go later in the afternoon. There is no free parking, but there are multiple car parks — including a private field that has the lowest price at £10 per day. There are three council car parks, but these can and will fill up.
If you're traveling by public transport, you can take the train to Rye station, and then hop on bus 100 to Camber Sands; note that the bus only goes once an hour. The nearest major airport to Camber Sands is London Gatwick, about a 1.5-hour drive. Depending on what time of year you visit London, you can easily make a day trip from the city to Camber Sands. Take a Southeastern train from London St. Pancras, changing at Ashford International for a Southern train to Rye.
There are a number of places to stay around Camber Sands. Camber Sands Holiday Park offers chalets, caravans, and lodges in a super-convenient location. 4 Marine Cottages is a family beach house that sleeps five, right on the sands. The Gallivant is a boutique hotel with easy access to the beach, offering yoga and wellness classes, as well as fresh, local ingredients at its on-site restaurant.