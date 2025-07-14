One Of The United Kingdom's Least Crowded Beaches Is A Beautiful Local Favorite On England's South Coast

With miles of golden beach, Camber Sands is perfect for swimming. RNLI lifeguards patrol the beach daily from late May to early September; always swim between the flags. If you're traveling with kids, there is a wristband system available to help reunite lost children.

Camber Sands is also very popular with kitesurfing, and there's a designated area at the beach for watersports. Paddleboarding, windsurfing, kayaking, and sailing are also fun activities you can try here. There are several kitesurfing and watersports centers that offer lessons and rentals at the beach.

But there's more to see around Camber Sands besides the beach. The pretty market town of Rye is a lovely spot for a day trip — be sure to visit the Mermaid Inn, a historic inn dating back to 1420. Rye Harbour Nature Reserve is a Special Site of Scientific Interest that covers 1,150 acres; it's great for birdwatching. Camber Castle was built in 1539 by King Henry VIII, and is a short one-mile walk from Rye. You can see the exterior at any time, but the interior is currently closed for conservation. If you want to see some of the wildlife in the area, take a seal safari boat trip from Rye Harbour. The seaside town of Hastings is also nearby, with a castle, pier, and caves to explore.