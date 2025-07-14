Avoid Falling Prey To This Troubling Hosting Scam That's Exploding On Sites Like Booking.com

Today, planning a great vacation without stress has become easier than ever thanks to platforms like Booking.com. However, with that convenience, travelers have seen the resurgence of an already too-common travel scam: phishing. And, with the rise of artificial intelligence, these scams are becoming even more sophisticated, harder to detect, and far more frequent.

Phishing scams on Booking.com typically involve cybercriminals gaining access to legitimate hotel accounts or impersonating them through look-alike profiles or messaging systems. Once inside, they send realistic messages to travelers — often via Booking.com's own messaging platform — urging them to reconfirm payment, submit credit card details, or even transfer funds through third-party links. Because the messages appear to come from a confirmed reservation or a real property, many travelers don't think twice before complying. In fact, according to the firm's internet safety boss, Marnie Wilking, there has been "anywhere from a 500 to a 900% increase" in scams in the past 18 months — especially related to phishing. "Of course, we've had phishing since the dawn of email, but the uptick started shortly after ChatGPT got launched," she said in conversation with the BBC.

A Booking.com spokesperson even stated that there have been instances where phishing emails hacked certain accommodation partners, leading criminals to impersonate the true owner of the account (in this case, the actual hotel or property) and communicate with guests directly through messages. To make matters worse, hackers don't necessarily need to break into Booking.com itself. Sometimes, compromising an individual hotel's email or dashboard login is enough. Once inside, they can use the legitimate Booking.com interface to send fraudulent messages that look no different from real ones.