Greece's Most Relaxing Getaway Is A Tiny Pair Of Islands Where Having 'Nothing To Do' Is The Attraction

There are around 200 inhabited islands in Greece, but no two are alike. They range from the popular island of Santorini (where finding the best place to stay is essential) to the historic, beach-covered paradise of Kythera, home to an ancient castle. Further from the mainland of Greece is the Dodecanese archipelago — you might know of its largest island, Rhodes, as the former site of the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Two tiny but fascinating islands in the archipelago, Arki and Marathi, offer some of the most serene experiences you can get in the Mediterranean (without being completely isolated).

Arki (sometimes spelled Arkoi) is the bigger of the two islands, at around 3 square miles, with only one village and around 40 to 50 residents. It's possible to rent a room overnight here and dine at local tavernas, but most of the island's appeal lies in its calm, pristine beaches. Marathi (or Marathos) is even smaller, less than half a square mile, and only has a handful of people that live there, but it's the perfect spot to hike and swim in solitude. The islands are small enough to explore in a day or two, but you might find that spending a few days there with no agenda is a pleasant contrast to the crowds and sightseeing of more popular Greek islands.