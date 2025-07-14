The Largest Uninhabited Area Between Key Largo And Big Pine Is A Spectacular Florida Park Full Of Paddling Spots

A trip through the Florida Keys is one of those iconic road trips that gives you a chance to drive on one of America's prettiest roads, the famous Overseas Highway – and there are so many great things to see along the way. Starting in the Upper Keys, you can visit John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and experience some of the best coral reef snorkeling in Florida.

As you make your way through the Middle Keys, you'll find some interesting spots as well. You can meet the dolphins and sea lions at the Dolphin Research Center in Grassy Key, feed the tarpon at Robbie's in Islamorada, or work off some of the Key Lime pie by taking a walk on the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Another hidden gem is Curry Hammock State Park, an under-the-radar spot that's a great place to kayak, hike, snorkel, or just lie on the beach and work on your tan. You'll find it in Maration at Mile Marker 56.2 on U.S. Highway 1.

Marathon is situated within the Middle Keys, about a two-hour drive from Miami. If you fly to Key West, you'll only have to drive about an hour and fifteen minutes. You can fly into either destination to start your voyage to Curry Hammock State Park, but you'll find more flight options if you fly to Miami. There's camping available at the park, and you'll also find plenty of vacation homes, hotels, and resorts in Marathon if you don't feel like roughing it.