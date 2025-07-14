The Largest Uninhabited Area Between Key Largo And Big Pine Is A Spectacular Florida Park Full Of Paddling Spots
A trip through the Florida Keys is one of those iconic road trips that gives you a chance to drive on one of America's prettiest roads, the famous Overseas Highway – and there are so many great things to see along the way. Starting in the Upper Keys, you can visit John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and experience some of the best coral reef snorkeling in Florida.
As you make your way through the Middle Keys, you'll find some interesting spots as well. You can meet the dolphins and sea lions at the Dolphin Research Center in Grassy Key, feed the tarpon at Robbie's in Islamorada, or work off some of the Key Lime pie by taking a walk on the Old Seven Mile Bridge. Another hidden gem is Curry Hammock State Park, an under-the-radar spot that's a great place to kayak, hike, snorkel, or just lie on the beach and work on your tan. You'll find it in Maration at Mile Marker 56.2 on U.S. Highway 1.
Marathon is situated within the Middle Keys, about a two-hour drive from Miami. If you fly to Key West, you'll only have to drive about an hour and fifteen minutes. You can fly into either destination to start your voyage to Curry Hammock State Park, but you'll find more flight options if you fly to Miami. There's camping available at the park, and you'll also find plenty of vacation homes, hotels, and resorts in Marathon if you don't feel like roughing it.
Water, wildlife, and fun at Curry Hammock State Park
The area around Curry Hammock is popular with paddlers, as it features shallow, calm waters that take you on a journey through the mangroves. You can also paddle around the island of Deer Key or check out some of the sandbars in the area. When you're out paddling, don't be surprised if you see a dolphin, shark, or stingray. You'll definitely have the opportunity to do some birdwatching too, as this park is part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. During August through November, they have birding experts on site as they do their annual bird migration count.
One review on Tripadvisor shared, "Saw two manatees while launching our kayak. Very cool! Nice paddle, saw some osprey. Enjoyed the mangrove tunnel." If you don't have your own vessel, you can rent kayaks and stand-up paddleboards there, and the park even hosts a guided Mangroves Matter kayak tour every Friday at 10 a.m. There are plenty of other ways to enjoy the park if you're not into paddling. Hikers have the unique opportunity to trek through the forest and walk across fossilized coral, while snorkelers enjoy the shallow water that is home to a vast array of marine life. If you just want to chill on the beach and build sandcastles, you can do that, too.
The cost of admission to Curry Hammock is based on the number of people, ranging from $4.50 for one person to $8 for six; the park is open every day from 8 a.m. until sunset. You'll also be about 15 minutes away from The Turtle Hospital — a rescue center where you can meet sea turtles up close. That's a nice addition to round out your time in Marathon.