California's Astounding Nocturnal Art Show Lights Up Hills Of Paso Robles Wine Country Like An Eerie Other Planet
California is a haven for unique artistic experiences. The state's vast and varied landscapes, naturally resplendent wine regions, and diverse population of innovative artists work in tandem to create one-of-a-kind moments. From the flourishing downtown art scene in California's "City of Roses" to an impressive open-air art exhibition in the middle of the California desert, cities and rural areas alike embrace the state's enthralling creativity.
Since it opened in May 2019, there has been one California experience in particular that consistently provides a truly immersive journey through art, nature, and technology. Sensorio is the passion project of Ken and Bobbi Hunter, who commissioned British artist Bruce Munro, renowned for his immersive light installations around the world, to bring their artistic vision to life. The outdoor art exhibition sprawls out across Paso Robles, which expert Samantha Brown considers one of America's best, lesser-known wine regions, featuring undulating hills and vineyard vistas.
Munro manages to instill an otherworldly ambiance through numerous light installations that bring together vibrant colors, sensory music, kinetic connections, and Paso Robles' natural beauty. Munro's "Field of Light" is his largest art installation, but it's not just the size that's impressive; the artist captured the region's ethereal floral beauty through 100,000 lights spread across a valley. These stemmed bulbs even move with the wind as you wander along paths winding through them, giving you the sense of being in a waking dream. Field of Light is just the beginning, and discovering Munro's other installations at Sensorio gives you an even greater appreciation of the artist's vision, craft, and humanity.
Memorable exhibits and experiences at Sensorio
In addition to Sensorio's "Field of Light," the "Light Towers" exhibit pays homage to the region's winemaking culture and history. It comprises 69 towers, each one made from about 200 wine bottles. Optic fibers illuminate the bottles in a spectrum of colors that shift in time with music to transport you into a new world. Munro has also used optical fibers in two other exhibits, "Fireflies" and "Gone Fishing," capturing the heart and whimsy of the natural phenomenon and beloved pastime.
Sensorio's newest exhibits opened in the past few years; "DIMENSIONS" was unveiled to celebrate Sensorio's fifth-year anniversary in 2024. It was created by a Los Angeles artist collective, HYBYCOZO, and features larger-than-life metal sculptures. As you wander between these geometric structures, entering some and even moving others, the music you hear and the shadow patterns on the ground produce an almost hallucinatory audiovisual experience. Opened April 2025, "FOSO: Fiber Optic Symphonic Orchestra" is Munro's latest exhibit for Sensorio. It uses state-of-the-art technology and orchestral music to present a light-infused concert. Nainita Desai, the award-winning British composer who created the exhibit's score, says, "It's magical, it's beautiful, it's meditative, it's thought-provoking, it's thrilling and nothing truly beats the experience of witnessing it in reality, in 3D" (via KSBY).
Sensorio is only open on select days from July through November, with its hours changing to accommodate the sunset in the later months. You can buy a General Admission ticket on the website for access to all the exhibits, as well as live music, cocktails, and alfresco dining. You can pay more to experience the venue's terrace and fireside tables, which offer stunning views of the art installations and natural scenery. To reach the art exhibition from one of California's major hubs, Sensorio is just over a three-hour drive from Los Angeles or San Francisco.