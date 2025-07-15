Tucked Between Stockton And The Bay Area Is California's Abandoned Hot Springs Hotel With A Wild History

You may not realize it, but while driving along I-580 in California just outside Tracy, there's a piece of history not too far away. Just a short trip to the north, along Byron Highway, would bring you to the gates of an abandoned hot springs hotel. Despite its age and disrepair, Old Byron Hot Springs Hotel has an interesting history, and its story might not be over just yet.

Old Byron Hot Springs Hotel lies about 40 minutes west of Stockton and about an hour east of Oakland and the Bay Area, but you won't necessarily be able to make a day trip from either. Though you can visit Stockton for its farmers markets or explore the historical streets of Byron, the hotel will not be on the itinerary. This is because, currently, Byron Hot Springs is closed to the public. Thanks to its storied past, however, the hotel often attracts visitors, and not always those looking for a snapshot for social media.

The hotel has not withstood the passage of time well, nor has it resisted vandalism and looting. Yet the current owner does plan to bring the hotel back to its previous luxury. Speaking of its previous luxury, the Byron Hot Springs Hotel's story starts with plenty of it. Here's what to know about the abandoned hotel, including the plans to bring it back to life.