New Jersey's Vegas-Like Casino Is An Upscale Seaside Escape With Specialty Shops And A European-Style Spa
So, you want a vacation destination that's by the beach, full of world-class resorts, and offers a variety of activities, both family-friendly and for adults only? If you're on the East Coast, that essentially describes Atlantic City. While "America's Playground" is a premier destination, there's always the big question of where to stay. Well, if you want the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas with the posh elegance of Europe, there's only one option: the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
For over 20 years, the Borgata has been something of a crown jewel of Atlantic City. And it makes sense, considering that New Jersey is the Eastern state with the best hotel options in the U.S. Even though Borgata isn't next to the ocean, it still stands as a majestic monument to class and decadence, all while remaining affordable and accessible.
So, if you're looking to elevate your next Atlantic City vacation, you can't do much better than the Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa. Let's break down why this resort is such a fabulous destination, even among dozens of world-class options.
What to expect when staying at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Whether you're coming into Atlantic City from the Brigantine Bridge or the Absecon Boulevard Bridge, it's almost impossible to miss the Borgata. With mirrored glass reflecting the sunlight during the day and city lights at night, the hotel shines like a beacon. It also helps that the casino is easily accessible from all the major routes going in and out of the city, much like how all roads lead to Rome in Europe.
Speaking of Europe, while the Borgata has a distinctly modern appearance on the outside, it feels very Old World on the inside. During construction, the architects decided to create a layout that resembled an Italian village. However, where this design really shines is in the world-class Spa Toccare. Here, you'll feel like you've entered a historic Roman bath house, complete with ornate masonry and vivid greenery around every corner. At the spa, you can indulge in premium wellness treatments, get your hair done, or work out in the state-of-the-art gym.
When it comes to entertainment, the Borgata has it all. The event center hosts major music acts and comedy shows, while the casino floor has thousands of slots and hundreds of table games. Alternatively, if you prefer shopping, you can browse through specialty and high-end boutiques to scratch your itch. Luxury items abound at stores like Hugo Boss, the Emporium, or Regalo Jewelry.
Planning an upscale seaside escape to New Jersey
Fortunately, Atlantic City has its own international airport, so you can simply fly in and head straight to the resort, which only takes about 20 minutes. The Borgata has over 2,000 rooms available, ranging from budget-friendly guest rooms to indulgent suites, so you can easily find something within your price range. There's also plenty of on-site parking, although you don't have to travel far to find everything you need.
The dining options at Borgata are incredible and cater to almost every taste. If you want to sample a little bit of everything, try the Borgata Buffet. If the Italian-style architecture is making you crave pasta, Angeline by Michael Symon is a James Beard Award-winning cafe. The resort has two immaculate steakhouses, a food hall, and various quick-service restaurants. No matter your budget or cravings, you can find it at Borgata.
Although the hotel has a wide variety of amenities, it's also close to everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Borgata is near the Atlantic City Aquarium and Steel Pier, one of the most beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks in America. Or, if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of Atlantic City, you can drive south on the Garden State Parkway until you reach the New Jersey beach town full of unique shops, Cape May.