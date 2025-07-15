New Jersey's Vegas-Like Casino Is An Upscale Seaside Escape With Specialty Shops And A European-Style Spa

So, you want a vacation destination that's by the beach, full of world-class resorts, and offers a variety of activities, both family-friendly and for adults only? If you're on the East Coast, that essentially describes Atlantic City. While "America's Playground" is a premier destination, there's always the big question of where to stay. Well, if you want the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas with the posh elegance of Europe, there's only one option: the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

For over 20 years, the Borgata has been something of a crown jewel of Atlantic City. And it makes sense, considering that New Jersey is the Eastern state with the best hotel options in the U.S. Even though Borgata isn't next to the ocean, it still stands as a majestic monument to class and decadence, all while remaining affordable and accessible.

So, if you're looking to elevate your next Atlantic City vacation, you can't do much better than the Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa. Let's break down why this resort is such a fabulous destination, even among dozens of world-class options.